COLLINSVILLE — Brittney Fields has kept busy during her four years competing for the Lady Pirates. No matter the season, the Collinsville senior was contributing to whatever success her team was enjoying.

Whether in the gym for basketball or volleyball, on the softball diamond or throwing for the track team, Fields has left an impact in a variety of ways.

But basketball has always been the main love for Fields and she knew that it would be the sport she continued with after all her high school seasons were over.

“I started playing select volleyball but I realized when I got into basketball that is where I wanted to be more,” she said.

That’s why Fields signed her letter of intent to play hoops for Midwestern State University. The 6-2 center chose the Mustangs over Arkansas Tech, Southeastern and Austin College.

“When I was visiting I didn’t click like I did when I was at Midwestern,” Fields said. “It’s not too far from home. They run a good inside-outside game. They play my style of basketball.”

Her ability to contribute at both ends of the floor is something that has not gone unnoticed in the awards Fields has earned so far in her career.

“I think it shows I’m diverse. I’m not just needed for defense and I’m not just needed to score points,” she said. “I’m really proud of those accomplishments.”

Fields averaged 22 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 3.6 steals as a junior and was a Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A all-state selection as well as the District 12-2A Defensive Player of the Year.

“I want to improve every year,” Fields said. “Playing basketball all year round helps. Each year I’m getting more mature and I think that maturity helps.”

Last season Collinsville finished 31-2 with a loss to Era in the region quarterfinals, earning the program’s first postseason win since 1958.

“I think the five seniors we have, we’ve played together and know each other,” Fields said. “We have big plans.”

During her sophomore season, Fields averaged 17.4 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 blocks and was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year. The Lady Pirates won the district title for the first time in 36 seasons and made the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, losing in the bi-district round to finish at 25-8.

As a freshman she averaged 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

She has also been an all-state selection in volleyball, an all-district selection in softball and competed in track for Collinsville.

Midwestern State went 12-16 overall last season and finished sixth in the Lone Star Conference and reached the tournament quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons.

The program’s last winning season was in 2014-15 when the Mustangs were the LSC runner-up and made the conference tourney title game and reached the last of three straight NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

MSU is currently 2-1 so far this season after being picked to finish eighth in the preseason LSC poll.