KRUM — Kasai Burton scored 18 points for Sherman but Krum defeated the Bearcats, 68-60, in non-district action.

Xzavier Roberson added 15 points and Jalarien Wilson chipped in 13 points for Sherman (0-2), which will host Denton on Friday.

Whitewright 62, Pottsboro 60

In Pottsboro, Dylan Cordell scored 24 points as Whitewright edged Pottsboro in the season-opener for both teams.

Kylan Watson added 12 points, Aaron Pitt chipped in 10 points and Reilly Evans added eight points for Whitewright, which will host North Lamar on Friday.

Jaxon Recer had 20 points, Aidan Cannon scored 17 points and Jake Williams totaled 11 points for Pottsboro, which is off until hosting Wills Point at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Gunter 50, Wolfe City 48

In Wolfe City, Zander Turner scored 21 points as Gunter nipped Wolfe City in non-district action.

Kyle Watson added nine points while Josh Rogers and Trey Phillips each chipped in six points for Gunter (2-0), which is off until playing at Bells on Tuesday.

Frisco Legacy Christian 84, Van Alstyne 63

In Van Alstyne, Samuel Tormos scored 23 points for the Panthers but Frisco Legacy Christian defeated Van Alstyne in non-district action.

J.J. Boling added 19 points and Nathan Henley totaled 10 points for Van Alstyne, which is scheduled to host Paris on Saturday afternoon.

Red River Christian 62, S&S 42

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds had 11 points and seven rebounds for S&S but the Rams lost their season-opener against Red River Christian.

Jayson Nason added nine points and two rebounds, Daymon Orr totaled eight points, four rebounds and three assists and Chase Sloan finished with six points and four rebounds for S&S, which hosts Dallas Life Oak Cliff on Friday.