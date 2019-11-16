Canyon was game Friday night, but didn’t quite have what it took to overcome unbeaten Decatur.

While junior receiver Jack McKay stayed hot with two touchdown catches, it wasn’t enough to prevent Decatur from getting out of Charlie Johnston Field in Childress with a 55-28 win in a Class 4A Division I bidistrict playoff game. Canyon finishes the season 6-5.

Decatur (11-0) took a 14-0 lead to set the tone for the game early, but Canyon battled back. Still, Decatur led 34-14 at halftime.

That lead grew to 48-14 in the second half, killing all hope Canyon had of a comeback. McKay helped make the score look better with two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter.

Class 3A

Division I

Bushland crushes Tornillo: It was a predictable result when unbeaten Bushland met Tornillo, as the Falcons jumped on top with a 42-point first quarter and cruised to a 70-8 victory at Denver City.

Bushland improved to 11-0 on the season while Tornillo finished 1-10.

Before the first quarter was over, Jared Thomas had thrown three touchdown passes and run for a fourth. Two of those scores were long strikes to Jake Orcutt of 34 and 58 yards.

Thomas threw only six passes but completed five for 153 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. The Falcons will play Whitesboro in the area round next week in Iowa Park.

Bushland 70, Tornillo 8

Bushland 42 14 14 0 - 70

Tornillo 0 0 0 8 - 8

B - Coleman Junell 41 run (Baylor Gillispie kick)

B - Skyler Jaco 22 pass from Jared Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Jake Orcutt 34 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Thomas 2 run (Gillispie kick)

B - Jake Orcutt 58 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Scotty Hendricks fumble return (Gillispie kick)

B - Brody Sutterfield 20 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Aaron McClain 6 run (Gillispie kick)

B - 18 run (Gillispie kick)

B - 6 run (Gillispie kick)

T - 12 run (run good)

Tornillo Bushland

First downs 6 15

Rushing 4 222

Passing 78 153

Total yards 82 375

C-A-I 6-24-2 5-6-0

Penalties-yards 0-0 4-40

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Division II

Friona, Bautista run by Anson: Sophomore Jacob Bautista continued to make his mark for Friona, as he ran for 307 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Chieftains to a 37-22 win over Anson at Post.

Friona (9-2) fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter but got on the board with a trick play in the second quarter. Jose Grado completed a 9-yard pass to Jose Rodriguez, who lateraled it to Bautista, who took it 50 yards to the end zone. He later scored on a 64-yard run to give the Chieftains a 12-7 lead.

Trailing 14-12 in the third quarter, though, Bautista put Friona back up for good with a 2-yard scoring run and later 85 yards for a touchdown in the quarter. He led an effort which churned out 533 rushing yards.

Friona’s Brian Chavira had 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Friona 37, Anson 22

Anson 7 7 0 8 — 22

Friona 0 12 18 7 — 37

FIRST QUARTER

A — Drew Hagler 15 run (Mason Hagler kick), 10:35

SECOND QUARTER

F — Jacob Bautista 50 lateral from Jose Rodriguez 9 pass from Jose Grado (kick failed), 7:05

F — Bautista 64 run (pass failed), 6:34

A — Issak Fernadez 5 pass from Drew Hagler (Mason Hagler kick), 2:08

THIRD QUARTER

F — Bautista 2 run (pass failed), 7:04

F — Bautista 85 run (run failed), 5:54

F — Bryan Chavira 52 run (kick failed), 0:52

FOURTH QUARTER

A — Jacob Jenkins 8 pass from D. Hagler (Fernandez pass from D. Hagler), 11:09

F — Bautista 22 run (Tim Ally kick), 7:02

Anson Friona

First downs;21;29

Rushes-Yards;34-149;66-533

Passing;222;78

C-A-I;19-40-2;5-18-2

Punts-Avg.;3-35.3;4-34.2

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-0

Penalties-Yards;11-91; 12-108

Class 2A

Division I

Panhandle falls in shootout with Sundown: In what may have been the area’s wildest bidistrict game, Panhandle fell in an offensive showcase against Sundown, 60-56 at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

The defenses were on their heels all night long, as the teams combined for 1,176 yards of total offense. Panhandle (8-3) had more first downs 33-22 and yards by a 615-561 count, but the Panthers still couldn’t overcome Sundown (7-4).

The Panthers took over at their own 33-yard line with 3:34 left in the game with a chance to drive for the go-ahead score but fumbled the ball away. Sundown was able to run out the clock and preserve the win.

Panhandle quarterback Wes Jones had a huge night, completing 26-of-42 passes for 481 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Wood had 13 catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns and Zion Mercer had nine for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Sundown’s Christian Huey threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns and Michael Ojeda had nine catches for 281 yards and three scores.

Sundown 60, Panhandle 56

Sundown 7 21 19 13 - 60

Panhandle 7 14 21 14 - 56

First Quarter

S - Michael Ojeda 17 pass from Christian Huey (Huey kick), 5:34

P - Zach Wood 8 pass from Wes Jones (Gage Hackett kick), 4:43

Second Quarter

S - Michael Ojeda 85 pass from Huey (Huey kick), 11:48

S - Dylan Day interception return (Huey kick), 10:39

P - Landyn Hack 19 run (Hackett kick), 8:50

P - Wood 27 pass from Jones (Hackett kick), 5:15

S - Cade Conway 17 run (Huey kick), 2:56

Third Quarter

P - Jayse Edwards 10 run (Hackett kick), 10:54

S - Brandon Kenley 37 pass from Huey (Huey kick), 7:34

P - Zion Mercer 28 pass from Jones (Hackett kick), 5:22

S - Huey 54 run (kick failed), 4:36

P - Hack 40 pass from Jones (Hackett kick)

S - Ojeda 65 pass from Huey (two-point conversion run failed), 2:34

Fourth Quarter

S - Gavin Richardson 10 pass from Huey (Huey kick), 10:32

P - Zion Mercer 22 pass from Jones (Hackett kick), 9:13

S - Huey 9 run (two-point conversion pass failed), 6:48

P - b Wood 70 pass from Jones (Hackett kick), 6:11

Sundown Panhandle

First Downs 22 33

Rushing 227 134

Passing 334 481

Total yards 561 615

C-A-I 12-18-0 26-42-1

Punts-avg. 3-35.0 3-36.3

Fumbles - lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 11-85 7-65