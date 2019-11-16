Senior center Maddi Chitsey scored 20 points and Lubbock Christian University beat Southwestern Oklahoma State 71-61 Saturday night at the Rip Griffin Center in a rematch of last season’s Division II national-championship game.

No. 1 LCU (4-0) outscored No. 20 Southwestern Oklahoma State (3-1) by 18-6 in the game’s final seven minutes. Junior guard Allie Schulte had seven points in that run.

Schulte tied it 55-55 with a putback. Then she came up with a steal and a basket and another layup off a Juliana Robertson steal that made it 59-55.

Southwestern Oklahoma State got within 65-61 on a Maddie Sperle layup with 1:44 to go. LCU scored the last six points, though, including three free throws from Caitlyn Cunyus and a basket by Ashton Duncan.

Duncan finished with 12 points and Laynee Burr had 11. Schulte and Cunyus, each with two points at halftime, finished with nine and eight.

Sperle led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by Taber Beer with 12. Beer hit 3-point goals that gave her team leads of 49-43 and 52-46 late in the third quarter.

SPC women 78

Grayson 53

HOBBS, N.M. -- Sophomore center Ruth Koang scored 15 points and No. 2 South Plains College beat No. 16 Grayson College, its second consecutive victory against ranked teams at the T-Bird Shootout.

Freshman guard Johanna Teder added 14 points off the bench for the Lady Texans (6-0) without missing a shot, and LSU signee Sarah Shematsi had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Lady Texans freshman Ka’Lia Smith and Ashala Moseberry chipped in eight points apiece and TCU signee Caroline Germond had seven points and eight assists.

Manna Mensah and Tailor Broussard led Grayson (5-2) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

SPC men 99

Coastal Bend 49

LEVELLAND -- Benjamin Bayela had 23 points and six rebounds and No. 6 South Plains College walloped Coastal Bend on the last day of the Texan Classic, bouncing back from its first loss of the season the night before in overtime.

South Plains got 19 points from Rivaldo Soares off the bench and 15 and 14 from starters Junior Farquhar and Philmon Gebrewhit.

The Texans (5-1) shot 60 percent from the field with Bayela going 9 for 9 with three 3-point goals and Soares going 7 for 10.

Lance Amir-Paul had 14 for Coastal Bend.

Bellevue 79

WBU men 78

FOREST CITY, Iowa -- Senior guard Connor Dukes hit the last of his four 3-point goals with three seconds lift, lifting Bellevue past No. 3 Wayland Baptist on the last day of the Waldorf Classic.

Bellevue (4-3) rallied from 47-28 in the first minute of the second half and overcame a 40-point performance from Wayland guard J.J. Culver, who has scored at least 30 points in each of the Pioneers’ first five games.

The senior from Coronado is averaging 35.2 points, leading NAIA Division I.

Bellevue had 7-0 and 13-0 runs during its comeback to lead by five points. Culver hit 3s that gave Wayland leads of 73-71 and 78-74, the last with 44 seconds left.

Jack Nobles and C.J. Obinwa finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Wayland (4-1), which starts Sooner Athletic Conference play Thursday at Southwestern Christian (3-2).

WBU women 75

UMHB 72

BELTON -- Morgan Bennett scored 16 points and Kaylee Edgemon and Kelea Pool were good for 15 apiece, helping Wayland Baptist come from 21 points behind in the third quarter to win at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Wayland, ranked No. 5 in NAIA Division I, had to rally from 64-53 starting the fourth quarter to overtake Mary Hardin-Baylor, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III.

Edgemon started the fourth-quarter surge a three-point play and gave the Flying Queens a 73-72 lead with another three-point play with 18 seconds left. Pool added two free throws for the final margin.

Edgemon finished with nine points in the fourth quarter and Bennett five.

Hannah Holt poured in 28 points for Mary Hardin-Baylor, including a bucket that gave her team a 54-33 lead midway through the third quarter.

It was the season opener for UMHB. It was the last tuneup for Wayland (3-1) before the Flying Queens start Sooner Athletic Conference play Thursday at Southwestern Christian.