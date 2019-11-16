WEATHERFORD — The best season by the Lady Pirates in five years ended with a loss to the the top-ranked team in the state as Crawford eliminated Collinsville, 25-11, 25-14, 25-19, in a Class 2A Region II semifinal at Weatherford High School.

It was the first region tournament appearance since 2014 for the Lady Pirates, who were trying to get to the region final for the first time since winning the 2006 state championship.

Carrie Johnson had 12 digs and 11 assists, Gracie Cavin added nine digs and three kills, Lexie Martin chipped in three kills and three digs, Talon Andrews and Katy Claytor collected seven digs and Katie Johnson totaled three aces and two digs for Collinsville (37-11), whose only losses in the final 16 matches of the season came against the top two teams in the region.

Crawford (47-4) defeated Lindsay, Collinsville’s district rival, in the region final to advance to state for the second time in three seasons to go with when it won the 2017 title. Crawford will play in a 2A semifinal at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.