FRISCO — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets closed out the Dallas Mavericks Classic with a pair of victories, beating Denton Ryan, 42-40, after a 48-23 victory against Carrollton Newman Smith.

Jada Mathews hit five three-pointers in the victory against Ryan for Denison (3-3), which hosts Denton Braswell on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets also had a 39-30 loss against Frisco Heritage in tournament action.

Prosper 49, Sherman 34

In Frisco, Jadyne Gatewood scored eight points for Sherman but the Lady Bearcats closed out the Dallas Mavericks Classic with a loss against Prosper.

Jayla Jones added seven points and Sa’Nyah Hunter chipped in six points for the Lady Bearcats (2-5), who play at Anna on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, Sherman had a 44-39 victory against Denton. Jones scored 23 points and Hunter added nine points.

The Lady Bearcats also suffered a 59-43 loss against Frisco Independence. Jones scored 26 points, Gatewood chipped in six points and Olivia Bindel added five points.

Bells Tournament

Championship

Howe 38, Bells 26

In Bells, Sierra Copeland had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Howe defeated the host Lady Panthers to capture the Bells Tournament title.

Ally Harvey added 10 points and six rebounds, Katie Grogan scored 10 points, Cassidy Anderson scored six points and Molly Wilson grabbed six rebounds for Howe, which plays at Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Gabby Smith scored 10 points for Bells while Cheznie Hale added five points and six rebounds, Haley Arledge chipped in five points and Courtney Davidson grabbed six rebounds for Bells, which plays at Dodd City on Tuesday.

In the semifinals, Bells earned a 42-28 victory against Little River Academy. Hale scored 13 points, Olivia Pedigo had nine points and 10 rebounds, Arledge added eight points and six rebounds and Davidson finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Third-place Game

Pottsboro 49, Little River Academy 34

In Bells, the Lady Cardinals captured third place at the Bells Tournament with a victory over Little River Academy.

Pottsboro will host Celina on Tuesday night.

In the semifinals, Pottsboro suffered a 57-53 overtime loss against Howe. Tatum Rekieta had 17 points and three rebounds, Hannah Fellinger added 14 points, five rebounds and five steals, Hadley Williams totaled 11 points and seven rebounds and Emma Powlison scored six points.

The other finals from the last of tournament action included Tom Bean earning a 52-32 win over Cooper, Whitesboro losing, 32-22, against Sulphur Springs, Commerce topping North Lamar, 29-24, and Aubrey getting as 41-40 victory against Leonard.

Non-district

Fruitvale 38, Tioga 34

In Tioga, Rylee Alexander scored 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs but Fruitvale beat Tioga in non-district action.

Olivia Northcutt added nine points and Sandra Zuniga chipped in six points for Tioga, which hosts Muenster Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 41, Celeste 36

In Van Alstyne, Torin Reddick scored 11 points as Van Alstyne defeated Celeste in non-district action.

Bailey Henderson added nine points, Mireya Mullins chipped in seven points and Alyssa Paylor finished with six points for Van Alstyne, which hosts Farmersville on Tuesday.

Boys

Non-district

McKinney Boyd 63, Sherman 54

Jalarien Wilson scored 12 points for Sherman but McKinney Boyd handed the Bearcats a non-district loss to open the season.

Mason Gabriel added nine points, Braiden Speed chipped in eight points and Ashton Alexander finished with six points for Sherman, which plays at Krum on Tuesday.

Gunter 85, Sam Rayburn 34

In Gunter, Zander Turner scored 25 points as Gunter opened the season with a non-district victory against Sam Rayburn.

Kyle Watson added 16 points, Trey Phillips chipped in 12 points, Will Blansett totaled 11 points and Kenny Burkholder finished with nine points for Gunter, which plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.