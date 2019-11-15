BELLS — The Tom Bean Tomcats were unable to slow the Rivercrest running attack as Devon Womack led the Rebels to a 74-30 victory in a Class 2A Division I Region II bi-district match-up.

Womack finished with 16 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a TD pass for Rivercrest (10-1), which will face DeLeon in the area round.

Tom Bean (4-7), which was making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2003-04, fell behind by 30 at half-time and Rivercrest continued to pull away in the third quarter. The Rebels finished with 623 yards on 36 carries.

Ryan Weems led the Tomcats with 13 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns and completed 11-of-22 passes for 160 yards and a score with two interceptions, Kaleb Graham finished with 92 yards and a TD on 18 carries and Lance Pauler caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Bean took the ball on its 10-yard line and drove to the one-yard line, finishing off the opening series with Graham scoring from there before Caleb Higgs added the two-point conversion.

Rivercrest answered as Womack carried the ball four times on the ensuing possession, scoring from the seven-yard line and also running in the conversion to tie the game.

Before the quarter ended the Rebels scored twice more on a 51-yard run by Shamar Whaley, who had nine carries for 162 yards, before a 26-yard run by Womack for a 22-8 lead. Rivercrest increased the lead to 30-8 with Womack scoring again from the two and he connect with Bradyn English for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 38-8 advantage.

As the second half opened, Rivercrest took five-and-a-half minutes off the clock and scored again with Whaley capping the drive with a two-yard touchdown run

Tom Bean got on the board when Weems found Pauler for a 53-yard touchdown pass to get the margin back to 30.

But the Rebels got two straight touchdown runs — a 53-yarder by Shane Crabtree and an 11-yarder from Whaley — before Weems scored on a one-yard run in the final minute of the third as Rivercrest then held a 62-22 lead.

Zane Dees, who finished with five carries for 114 yards, had a pair of touchdown runs in in the first half of the fourth quarter, including a 55-yarder, before Weems closed out the scoring on an 11-yard run.