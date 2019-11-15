Texas Tech lost RB Armand Shyne two games ago to broken ribs and had season rushing leader SaRodorick Thompson leave last week’s game with an ankle injury that makes him questionable. Unfortunate timing with TCU’s notoriously stingy and athletic defense up next. LB Garret Wallow, the second-leading tackler in the Big 12, is the point of the spear on a unit that allows a conference-low 125 rushing yards a game. If Thompson is sidelined or limited, it’ll be another busy day for scatback Ta’Zhawn Henry, who had season highs (22 carries, 67 yards) last week and six carries of 9 yards-plus the previous two games. Tech C Dawson Deaton and OG Weston Wright did a number last week on West Virginia’s touted Stills brothers, and now comes another challenge in TCU DTs Ross Blacklock and Corey Bethley. Advantage: TCU

When Tech passes

Tech QB Jett Duffey has gone 98 passes without an interception, and his spot was further solidified this week with Alan Bowman’s decision to redshirt. For Duffey, another turnover-free day is vital against a TCU defense that ranks second in the Big 12 against the pass. S Trevon Moehrig is a young ballhawk with four INTs and four games of two pass breakups, and 40-game starter Jeff Gladney is an NFL CB prospect. Gladney will match up against WR T.J. Vasher, if Tech’s leading receiver returns from last week’s suspension, or WRs Erik Ezukanma and R.J. Turner. Duffey’s taking care of the football, but his 10 TD passes are second-fewest among Big 12 quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator David Yost’s quick-hit passing approach and the line have kept Duffey clean, Tech’s 11 sacks allowed being second-fewest in the Big 12. Advantage: Even

When TCU runs

TCU has experienced RBs in seniors Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua, and now the Horned Frogs have another running threat in Max Duggan. The freshman QB ran for 115 yards at Kansas State, 72 against Texas and 86 at Oklahoma State with a touchdown against each. Anderson’s nearing 2,300 career rushing yards, but he’s tailed off since consecutive 100-yard games in September against Purdue, SMU and Kansas. Tech senior Jordyn Brooks, Mel Kiper’s No. 1 ILB prospect for the 2020 draft, ranks top-10 in the FBS in tackles and tackles for loss, and SLB Riko Jeffers is coming off a big game. TCU is the FBS’ No. 25 rushing offense, Tech the No. 68 rush defense. Advantage: TCU

When TCU passes

TCU WR Jalen Reagor has been held without a touchdown catch in six of nine games this season and has only one 100-yard game, but he scares teams with his speed. The son of former Tech all-American Montae Reagor has 21 career TD catches, including one each of the past two years against the Red Raiders. Despite S Douglas Coleman’s FBS-best eight interceptions, Tech’s pass defense has been a mess, allowing an FBS-worst 14.7 yards per completion. Keep in mind, though, Tech coaxed Oklahoma State freshman QB Spencer Sanders into five turnovers last month in Lubbock, and TCU freshman QB Max Duggan has thrown three interceptions each of the past two games. Advantage: TCU

Special teams

If the game comes down to a field goal, both teams can be confident. TCU K Jonathan Song is a Groza Award semifinalist who’s 17 for 18 this season and 34 of 38 in his career. Tech freshman Trey Wolff is 15 for 17, making a worry area a team strength. Punting’s a different story. Tech freshman Austin McNamara’s 44.8-yard average and hang time has the Red Raiders’ 16th in the FBS in net punting, but TCU is 118th in that department with Australian P Jordy Sandy, who once was committed to the Red Raiders. Tech needs McNamara to nullify PR Jalen Reagor, who ranks second in the FBS in punt-return average and third in punt-return yards. Advantage: TCU