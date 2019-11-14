ANNA — After making a field goal that looked like it would win the game, the Collinsville Pirates had to see if the Wolfe City Wolves could kick one of their own.

By blocking the try as time expired, Collinsville was able to hang on for the 15-14 victory in a Class 2A Division I Region II bi-district content.

Collinsville (6-5) advances to play San Saba in the area round next week. It is the fourth straight season the Pirates made it to the second round and they do it this time under new coach Garrett Patterson.

As the clock moved toward the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter and still trailing after what to that point had been a scoreless second half, Collinsville took the lead on Joan Carrillo’s 19-yard field goal.

Wolfe City (8-3) got in position to win at the end but the Pirates made sure the kick didn’t have a chance.

Luis Hernandez completed 7-of-11 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown as Collinsville struggled to run the ball, finishing with 28 carries for 63 yards. Trey Shelby led the Pirates with nine carries for 28 yards. Jace Crisp had three catches for 54 yards and a TD while Justin Hernandez added two receptions for 37 yards.

Dylan Wilson paced the Wolves with 18 carries for 65 yards while Mo Russell added 10 carries for 57 yards. Dayton Smith caught four passes for 40 yards.

The rest of the scoring came in the first half.

Collinsville opened the game on its 43-yard line before Wolfe City’s Cody Belleville intercepted a pass for possession near midfield.

Four plays later Amarien Jones hit Belleville from the 27-yard line and after the conversion try failed Wolfe City held the 6-0 advantage a little more than three minutes into the game.

Collinsville responded with a 16-play drive for 61 yards to tie the game as Luis Hernandez hit Crisp in the back of the end zone with a 10-yard pass with 3:47 to go in the frame. The extra point failed to keep the game even going into the second quarter.

As the quarter was ending Wolfe City would mount another drive. With 4:47 left in the half, Russell plunged into the end zone and Jones completed the two-point conversion passing to Austin Ferguson for a 14-6 lead.

With 3:10 remaining in the half, Collinsville answered back with Jacory Sheppard taking the ball in from the seven. The Pirates went for two in an attempt to tie the game at 14 but the Wolves stopped it and held the 14-12 margin until Carrillo’s field goal proved to the difference.

Wolfe City opened the second half with a chance to add to its lead by driving to the 23-yard line but Collinsville’s Nathan Bocanegra halted the possession with an interception. The teams traded punts to close out the quarter and set up the dramatic final frame.