Calendar

Through Dec. 1 - First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Through Dec. 1 - First split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Nov. 15-17 - Segment B bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Nov. 23-Dec. 8 - Oklahoma gun deer season.

Dec. 1-Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Dec. 6-8 - Segment C bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Dec. 7-Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Dec. 7-Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Notes

B.A.S.S. officials announced yesterday the schedule for the inaugural Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series. Among the tournament stops scheduled for next season, one will be at the hallowed big bass waters of Lake Fork in mid-March… As TPWD begins to look towards the regulatory process for 2020-21, biologists are considering making some changes on the Texas side of Lake Texoma and the Red River below the Denison Dam. In those Lone Star State waters, biologists are considering the modification of harvest regulations for blue catfish, channel catfish, and flatheads so that regs can be standardized on both sides of the big lake and river. According to a TPWD news release, for blue and channel catfish, the potential changes “…would specify no minimum length limit, a 15-fish daily bag limit, and anglers could harvest only one blue catfish 30 inches or greater.” For flathead catfish, the change would specify “…no minimum length limit and a five-fish daily bag limit.” In addition to making regulations standardized and harvest regs less complicated, TPWD staff reportedly feels that such potential changes could increase the protection afforded to larger blue catfish on the Texas side of the border stream…Meanwhile, over at Moss Lake in Cooke County, TPWD is considering modifying the 14-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass to a 16-inch maximum length limit to encourage the harvest of smaller fish. This would potentially reduce competition for forage and habitat, improve the growth potential of largemouths, and reduce confusion for anglers who have trouble identifying spotted bass versus largemouth bass…If the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approves these proposals in January, the proposed changes will then be published in the Texas Register, which will then begin the process of official public comment. Prior to that taking place, TPWD notes that anglers wishing to comment on the potential changes can direct them to Ken Kurzawski, TPWD Inland Fisheries Director of Information and Regulations, by email at ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov or by phone at 512-389-4591…

Hunting Report

Fair duck hunting is reported in the Texoma region after this week’s powerful Arctic cold front and near record low temperatures that roared into the Red River Valley…One report had a group of hunters in southern Oklahoma taking 21 mallard drakes in a good hunt last weekend…The duck hunting is good near Waurika, Okla. where Dakota Stowers’ guides led clients to good shoots for mallards, gadwalls, and even a pintail or two this past week…The Ducks Unlimited app reports that duck numbers are increasing as the fall migration into the region picks up. A four-man limit of ducks - primarily divers and teal - was reported near Weatherford on Wednesday. Meanwhile, posters noted approximately 300 ducks and geese on one small lake near McKinney and a small lake near Fort Worth covered up with mallards, gadwall, shovelers, scaup, and a few buffleheads…North Texas Outfitters guide Trey Jones arrowed a great typical buck with giant brow tines this past week while hunting in southern Oklahoma. No word yet on what the deer scores, but it will be a big number…As the peak of the rut approaches in North Texas, all eyes will be on Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge this weekend as the Segment B bowhunt begins. Expect one or more really great bucks to go down on the refuge hunt…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, the water is stained; water temps are 61–63 degrees; and the lake is 0.52’ high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on live shad as the bite continues to pick up for trollers working the main lake. As wintertime’s trophy catfish season approaches, whiskerfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows…Also at Texoma, ODWC reports that striped bass are good on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad fished in the main lake and river channel regions. Dead sticking is also working on occasion. Stripers are also being caught by anglers drifting live bait on ledges in 20-30-feet of water. Meanwhile, Texoma blue catfish are good on cut bait, live shad and shad fished along channels, the main lake and points. Blues are also being caught on cut bait and shad. And crappie are starting to stack up under docks in 18-25 feet of water where anglers report good fishing using black jigs with either pink or green added in…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 63-65 degrees; and the lake is 0.57’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged plastic worms, lizards and topwaters fished over drop-offs and near decent patches of aquatic vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished in 15-feet of water around brush and timber. White bass are heating up around deep structure in 20-40 feet of water on white or clear shad baits…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 65–67 degrees; and the lake is 1.88’ low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters fished around main lake points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished in the stumps or near man–made structures…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, the elevation is above normal, water temps are cooling down, and the clarity is described as murky. ODWC says that trout are excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons fished along channel braids, the main river channel and behind current breaks below the falls…

Tip of the Week

Interested in helping the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation manage the Sooner State’s deer herd better? Then consider participating in ODWC’s “Age My Deer” program, which lets hunters help state biologists collect important data used in future management decisions. By uploading photos of the jaws of deer that are harvested, Oklahoma hunters can learn the estimated age of their deer while providing crucial data about the age structure of deer harvested all across the state. ODWC says that participation is easy, free, and completely online. To participate, go to the ODWC website at www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/species/deer, clicking on the “Age My Deer” tab.