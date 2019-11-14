FRISCO — Taryn Gaines scored 14 points for Denison but Cedar Hill defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets, 59-27, to open the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic.

Jada Mathews added six points and Maliyah Butler chipped in five points for Denison (1-2), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Bells Tournament

Howe 57, North Lamar 25

In Bells, Sierra Copeland had 17 points and seven rebounds as Howe defeated North Lamar in the Bells Tournament.

Ally Harvey added 10 points and eight rebounds, Trinity Williams chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three steals, Cassidy Anderson finished with seven points and five rebounds and Katie Grogan handed out four assists for Howe.

Also in tournament action, the Lady Bulldogs (3-0) had a 52-36 win over Aubrey. Copeland had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Anderson scored 13 points and Harvey added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Pottsboro 65, Sulphur Springs 37

In Bells, Hannah Fellinger had 22 points, four assists and three rebounds as Pottsboro beat Sulphur Springs at the Bells Tournament.

Hadley Williams added 21 points and five rebounds, Tatum Rekieta scored 13 points and Autumn Graley handed out four assists for Pottsboro (3-0).

Also in tournament action, the Lady Cardinals had a 61-27 win over Cooper. Williams had 23 points and six rebounds, Fellinger added eight points and six rebounds, Graley scored eight points and Aly Malone added five points.

In other first-day action at the tournament, Bells had a pair of victories — 57-10 against Whitesboro and 53-9 over Commerce — while Whitesboro picked up a 41-30 victory against Commerce. Tom Bean lost against Leonard, 48-42, and Little River Academy, 41-20; Aubrey beat North Lamar, 48-19; Sulphur Springs beat Cooper, 58-56, and Little River Academy beat 37 Leonard, 37-32