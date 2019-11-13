Whitesboro vs. Eastland

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Graham

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 6-4; Eastland 9-1

Last week: Whitesboro won 27-7 against Boyd; Eastland won 29-14 against Jim Ned

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Tryston Gaines, LB Kasen Todd; Eastland: QB Behren Morton, LB Anthony Bonilla

Notable: Cody Fagan is the first Whitesboro head coach to make the playoffs in his first season, extending the Bearcats’ school record of nine straight appearances … This is the second straight year Whitesboro enters as the third seed … Eastland’s only loss came in district play – a 28-14 setback against Wall, which is the top-ranked team in 3A Division I.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Bushland-Tornillo winner in the area round.

Pottsboro vs. Kemp

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McKinney (McKinney ISD Stadium)

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 10-0; Kemp 3-7

Last week: Pottsboro won 45-12 against Lone Oak; Kemp lost 84-0 against Malakoff

Series: 1-1

Last meeting: 2017 (Kemp won 45-21 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: RB Cy Shope, LB Zach Wideman; Kemp: QB Collin Boyle, LB Bryson Derrick

Notable: This is Pottsboro’s first undefeated regular season since 2015 … The Cardinals have won double-digit games for the eighth time in 13 seasons under head coach Matt Poe … Kemp has made the playoffs for five straight seasons with all three games against Pottsboro coming in the bi-district round.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Sabine-Mount Vernon winner in the area round.

Van Alstyne vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Richardson (Eagle-Mustang Stadium)

Records: Van Alstyne 6-4; Dallas Life Oak Cliff 8-2

Last week: Van Alstyne won 50-7 against Bonham; Dallas Life Oak Cliff won 67-0 against Dallas A+ Academy

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: QB Tymothe Rosenthal, DL Hunter Griffin; Dallas Life Oak Cliff: QB Lasirton Bryant, DL Jason Williams

Notable: This is Van Alstyne’s fifth straight playoff appearance … The Panthers are trying to earn their first playoff win since 2013 … Dallas Life Oak Cliff has won the most games since starting football in 2006, surpassing a 6-5 record in 2011 in its only other playoff appearance.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Gladewater-Hughes Springs winner in the area round.

Gunter vs. Tolar

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Springtown

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 9-1; Tolar 5-5

Last week: Gunter won 58-0 against Callisburg; Tolar lost 27-7 against Comanche

Series: Gunter leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2012 (Gunter won 35-12 in area round)

Players to watch: Gunter: WR David Denton, LB Bryson Rigsby; Tolar: QB Wesley Miller, LB Braegen Berry

Notable: Gunter is the three-time defending region champion … The last time Gunter did not advance past the bi-district round was in 2006 … Tolar is back in the playoffs after having a six-year postseason run ended last season.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Clifton-Edgewood winner in the area round.

Whitewright vs. Big Sandy Harmony

What: Class 3A Division II Region III Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sulphur Springs

Records: Whitewright 5-5; Big Sandy Harmony 7-3

Last week: Whitewright won 34-14 against Prairiland; Big Sandy Harmony won 51-15 against Grand Saline

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitewright: QB Marshall Mangrum, DL Radley Hamm; Big Sandy Harmony: QB Gage Goddard, LB Trent Hart

Notable: Whitewright is in the playoffs for the first time in three years … The Tigers have won more games this season the previous two years combined … Big Sandy Harmony has won seven straight games following an 0-3 start.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Paul Pewitt-Corrigan-Camden winner in the area round.

Bells vs. Winona

What: Class 3A Division II Region III Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Sulphur Springs

Records: Bells 7-3; Winona 6-4

Last week: Bells won 56-42 against Cooper; Winona won 61-0 against Quitman

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: RB Bo Baker, LB Canyon Payne; Winona: WR Nic Garrett, DB Ashton Smith

Notable: Bells has made the playoffs for six straight seasons, which is a school record … The Panthers are trying to get their first postseason win since 2014 … This is the fifth straight season Winona has made the playoffs.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Hemphill-Elysian Fields winner in the area round.

Collinsville vs. Wolfe City

What: Class 2A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Anna

Records: Collinsville 5-5; Wolfe City 8-2

Last week: Collinsville won 35-6 against Trenton; Wolfe City won 43-20 against Como-Pickton

Series: Collinsville leads 6-4

Last meeting: 2013 (Collinsville won 44-22 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Collinsville: RB Jacory Sheppard, DL Jack Boswell; Wolfe City: RB Dylan Wilson, DL Mo Russell

Notable: Collinsville is looking to reach the area round for the fourth straight season … Three of the last four meetings between the schools have been in the playoffs … Wolfe City shared the District 6-2A (I) title with Honey Grove and Rivercrest and ended up as the second seed.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the San Saba-Riesel winner in the area round.

Tom Bean vs. Rivercrest

What: Class 2A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bells

Records: Tom Bean 4-6; Rivercrest 9-1

Last week: Tom Bean lost 41-22 against Valley View; Rivercrest won 42-28 against Honey Grove

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Tom Bean: QB Ryan Weems, LB Patrick Fitzgerald; Rivercrest: QB Devon Womack, DB Shane Crabtree

Notable: Tom Bean is making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2003-04 … The 2004 season is also the last time the Tomcats won a playoff game … Rivercrest shared the District 6-2A (I) title with Honey Grove and Wolfe City and ended up as the third seed.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Bruceville-Eddy-De Leon winner in the area round.

Tioga vs. Detroit

What: Class 2A Division II Region III Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Prairiland

Records: Tioga 3-6; Detroit 6-4

Last week: Tioga did not play; Detroit won 66-46 against Maud

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Tioga: WR Marshall Lease, DL Kyler Patton; Detroit: RB Joel Hinson, DB Claude Scales

Notable: Tioga is trying for its first playoff victory in 11-man football … The Bulldogs have already tripled their win total from last season … Detroit, which is in the playoffs for the third time in four years, has its most wins in a season since 2013.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Mart-West Hardin winner in the area round.