HOWE — The Howe student body, coaches, teachers and community came out to see the Lady Bulldogs senior Ally Harvey put her signature on the dotted line to continue her basketball career with Fort Lewis College, a Division II program in beautiful Durango, Colorado.

“It feels awesome,” Harvey said of the opportunity to continue playing at the next level. “My sister did it, and even though I didn’t want to be like her exactly, you always want to be better than your siblings. But I definitely looked up to her and she’s always a big role model for me.”

The six-foot-two center is the third of the Harvey children to receive an athletic scholarship, the others being her sister, Riley, for basketball at Stephen F. Austin and brother, Ty, for football at Missouri Southern State.

Harvey will be joining a program that is off to a 1-1 start this year after going 13-15 last season and 9-13 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Two years ago the Skyhawks went 20-9 overall and 14-8 in conference play.

“Just going there and comparing it to other colleges, their coaches, the families and the community was very welcoming and immediately made me feel like family, it was like I was already there for a couple years.” Harvey said. “I’ve been going to Colorado since we were little to ski, so it’s kind of like a second home.”

As a junior Harvey was the District 10-3A Most Valuable Player in leading Howe to a 23-10 record and a one-point loss to Mineola in the region quarterfinals, the first time the Lady Bulldogs had reached the third round since 2013, and as a sophomore she was the district’s Defensive Player of the Year. In her freshman season she was the District 10-3A Newcomer of the Year.

Harvey has been a multi-sport star for the Lady Bulldogs. In addition to being an all-district selection on the volleyball team, she was a Class 3A state track qualifier in the high jump as a sophomore and finished sixth.

“It’ll be great and she’s going to do amazing, because I think her best basketball is still ahead of her,” Lady Bulldogs head coach, Derek Lands said. “She’s been one of the cornerstones of our team and she’s been great to coach.”

Harvey also has big plans on the education side of things during her time at Fort Lewis College. She will be hoping to complete high school with her associates already in hand and will be majoring in criminal justice.