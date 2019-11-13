COLLINSVILLE — From the moment she scored her first points as a freshman, Carrie Johnson hasn’t stopped. And while that is a big part of what the senior guard can provide on the court, it hasn’t been the only thing she has done as the Lady Pirates have been achieving things the program hadn’t done in more than half a century.

Her all-around game played a large part in her recruitment and will play a major role in her final season, which has just started as Johnson signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for Southeastern Oklahoma State.

“Southeastern was always at the top. I felt I could fit in best there,” said Johnson, who is also the setter for the volleyball team and the pitcher for the softball team, two other sports she has been selected as an all-state performer. “My parents went there, loved it there and when they were interested in me that made the most sense. It fit like a glove.”

Johnson enters her senior year having scored 2,315 points and averaged at least 22 points per game in each of her first three seasons with a chance to get to the 3,000-point plateau — a place not even two dozen Texas girls have reached.

“People may look and see all the points but I think they understand I have a good eye on the court,” Johnson said. “Whatever they need me to be, then that’s what I’ll do to help the team.”

Outside of the point totals, Johnson could also finish with at least 750 rebounds, assists and steals in her career. She needs 287 assists to get to 1,000.

Johnson averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 4.9 steals as a junior and was the Co-Most Valuable Player in District 12-2A, named all-state for the second straight year and a Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star.

Last season Collinsville finished 31-2 with a loss to Era in the region quarterfinals, earning the program’s first postseason win since 1958.

“With five seniors, we’ve got a goal. It’s been a dream and it can become a reality to win a championship,” Johnson said. “We fell short in the third round and we’ve been pushing ourselves to be ready for when we get to district and the playoffs that we’ll be in tip-top shape.”

During her first year at Collinsville, Johnson averaged 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 6.2 steals, shared district MVP honors and was an all-state pick as a sophomore. The Lady Pirates won the district title for the first time in 36 seasons and made the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, losing in the bi-district round to finish at 25-8.

As a freshman at Ben Bolt, Johnson averaged 26.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 5.6 steals and shared district MVP honors.

Southeastern Oklahoma State went 14-13 last season and 12-10 in Great American Conference play with a first-round loss in the GAC Tournament. The program continues to add local talent — the current roster includes Bells’ Katie Branam, Pottsboro’s Haiden Williams, Whitesboro’s Casey Monk, Melissa’s Katie Webb, Gainesville’s Chandler Kemp — and Denison’s Taryn Gaines is a part of the Storm’s incoming class.