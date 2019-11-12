Marshall Mangrum, Sr., QB, Whitewright

Mangrum helped Whitewright clinch a playoff spot for the first time in three years and the Tigers have won more games than the previous two seasons combined with a 34-14 victory against Prairiland in District 9-3A (II) action. Mangrum completed 14-of-23 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and also ran 16 times for 121 yards and a touchdown.

