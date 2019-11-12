CELINA — Taryn Gaines had 28 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as Denison picked up its first victory of the season, 55-38, against Celina in non-district action.

Shaniya Butler added seven points for Denison (1-1), which will compete in the Friso ISD Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic starting on Thursday.

Little Elm 66, Sherman 54

In Little Elm, Jayla Jones had 25 points for Sherman but Little Elm defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Destiny Briscoe added 10 points for Sherman (1-2), which will compete in the Friso ISD Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic starting on Thursday.

Bells 55, Gunter 48

In Bells, Haley Arledge had 13 points and seven rebounds as Bells defeated Gunter in non-district action.

Gabby Smith scored 14 points, Olivia Pedigo added 10 points and seven rebounds and Mia Moore finished with six points for Bells (2-0), which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday.

Pottsboro 49, Anna 25

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Pottsboro opened its season with a non-district victory against Anna.

Tatum Rekieta chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, Hannah Fellinger added eight points and four rebounds, Sammy Wallis grabbed six rebounds and Autumn Graley totaled five rebounds and four steals for Pottsboro, which will play in the Bells Tournament starting on Thursday.

Whitewright 45, Celeste 35

In Whitewright, Natalie Alexander scored 20 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Celeste in non-district action.

Whitewright (1-1), which plays at Paris on Friday, had a 16-5 lead after half-time and was up by 10 going to the fourth quarter.

Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 34

In Van Alstyne, Callie Blankenship scored 14 points during Van Alstyne’s loss against Sanger in non-district action.

Torin Riddick added five points and Mireya Mullins added four points for Van Alstyne (1-1), which hosts Celeste on Saturday.

Valley View 45, Whitesboro 32

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 10 points and three rebounds for Whitesboro but Valley View defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Alli Muntz added six points and five steals, BreAnn Beste chipped in four points and five rebounds and Hermayonie Dominguez finished with four points for Whitesboro (1-1), which plays in the Bells Tournament starting on Thursday.