For the third time this season, Austin College men’s water polo player Max Wade has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Newcomer of the Week after leading the ‘Roos to a pair of home wins on Saturday.

Wade, a freshman attacker from Flower Mound, scored 10 goals in two games as Austin College defeated Ottawa (Ariz.), 15-12, and Penn State-Behrend, 13-8, in Hannah Natatorium. That marks the first time in the young program’s history in which the ‘Roos have gone undefeated in a day, and extends the team’s winning streak to three games.

Wade tallied six goals in the victory over Ottawa and followed that up with four goals against PSB.