DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky has been named Great American Conference co-men’s basketball Player of the Week following his effort in helping Southeastern to a pair of wins at the GAC/NSIC Challenge against Northern State and Minnesota-Duluth.

Dworsky turned in a pair of double-doubles, averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 assists and four rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field.

He opened the season with 14 points and 12 assists in a win over No. 15 Northern State and followed with 19 points and 13 rebounds against Minnesota-Duluth, flirting with a triple-double by adding seven rebounds.

Southeastern will be back in action on Nov. 21 when it hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.