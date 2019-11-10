VAN ALSTYNE — The second-place Panthers ended their regular season on a high note and enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak with a blowout victory, 50-7, over the Bonham Warriors in District 5-3A (I) action.

Van Alstyne (6-4, 5-1), which will face Dallas Life Oak Cliff in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium, got to work putting points on the board with its very first drive, as Aaron Beckham kicked a 23-yard field goal.

The rest of the first quarter was firmly in Van Alstyne’s control as the Panthers added three touchdowns and two two-point conversions.

The first touchdown came on a 94-yard pass from Tymothe Rosenthal to Drelin Davis and Jake Carroll ran in the conversion for an 11-0 lead in the middle of the quarter.

Rosenthal scored from a yard out a little more than an minute later and he took in the conversion and then he found Ethan Litzkow for a 24-yard TD pass and a 26-0 advantage.

Van Alstyne kept up that pace in the second quarter with two more touchdowns — another Rosenthal run for of nine yards was in the middle of the frame and on the next possession Cam Montgomery hauled in a 40-yard pass for the 40-0 half-time advantage.

Rosenthal completed 6-of-9 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns to go with his rushing TD, Davis had two catches for 146 yards and a score and Montgomery’s two receptions covered 43 yards. Zach Smith ran three times for 67 yards while Paul O’Laughlin added 63 yards on eight carries and Jaden Mahan chipped in 12 carries for 51 yards as Van Alstyne finished with 484 yards.

Bonham (1-9, 0-6) picked up its only points in the third quarter with a strong 75-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown run by Warriors quarterback Mason Rodriguez.

Outside of that, Van Alstyne allowed just 174 total yards. Rodriguez completed 7-of-12 passes for 101 yards and ran seven times for 50 yards and the TD.

The Panthers offense was limited in the third quarter to a 17-yard field goal by Beckham for a 43-7 lead going into the final minutes of the frame.

Van Alstyne finished off the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run by Will Frey in the middle of the fourth quarter.