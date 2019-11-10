Austin College women’s soccer player Maya Erwin has been selected as an honorable mention All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performer for her outstanding play in the 2019 season, the league office has announced.

Erwin, a junior goalkeeper from Kyle, was named an all-conference performer for the third time in her career after finishing fourth in the league with 83 saves despite playing in just 12 matches due to injury. Erwin also finished among the conference leaders in save percentage and added a shutout.