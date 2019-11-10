Austin College men’s soccer players Colin Saum, Ahmet Ramovic and Juan Rodriguez have been selected as All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their play in the 2019 season, the league office has announced.

Saum, a junior defender from McKinney, was a second-team All-SCAC pick after anchoring the defense. Saum started every game, helping the ‘Roos secure a spot in the SCAC Tournament.

Ramovic, a freshman midfielder from Grand Prairie, was an honorable mention all-conference selection after leading the ‘Roos with five goals and adding an assist for a team-best 11 points. Ramovic scored three of his goals in the final two games of the year, tallying the game-winners in each one.

Rodriguez, a senior goalkeeper from El Paso, was also an honorable mention pick after earning SCAC Defensive Player of the Week accolades twice. Rodriguez finished fourth in the SCAC with 84 saves and a .792 save percentage to go with three shutouts.