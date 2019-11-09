No. 7 Buffs Roll Past Adams State in Home Opener

Six different Buffs scored in double figures as No. 7 West Texas A&M defeated Adams State 108-77 on Friday afternoon in their home opener at the First United Bank Center.

The Grizzlies hung around for the opening nine minutes of the game trailing by one, 22-21, at the 11:19 mark before the Buffs (3-0) went on a 10-1 run to break the game wide open. Eric Mosley got the run started with a jumper in the paint followed by five straight points from Joel Murray including a 3-pointer at 8:34. Qua Grant wouldn’t be outdone with a deep ball of his own on the next possession to push the lead to nine.

Jordan Collins’ first 3-pointer of the season at 7:18 pushed the lead to double digits for the first time in the game, 37-25. The lead continued to grow as WT found John Brown under the basket for a pair of dunks under the five-minute mark including a behind the back pass from Murrays. Grant and Zach Toussiant would punish the Grizzlies from deep as they pushed lead to 66-41 at halftime.

WT opened the second half on a 7-2 run thanks to the defense forcing two steals that led to easy baskets for Derrick Geddis and Jon’il Fugett.

The Buffs would reach the 100-point plateau on Ty Bryant’s first career points with a little more than five minutes remain in the game. The Lipan native turned an offensive rebound into points making it 101-65 in favor of the home team. He would finish the scoring with a pair of free throws in the final seconds as the Buffs won their fifth straight over the Grizzlies.

Murray led the Buffs in scoring for third straight game 21 points, 19 of those coming in the first half, to go along with six assists. Brown was a rebound away from his first career double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds while Toussaint was nearly automatic from the charity stripe going 9-of-10 as part of a career-high 15 points.

WT will face off against Western Colorado today at 5 p.m.

Balanced Attack Leads No. 12 Lady Buffs Past UC-Colorado Springs, 75-50

No. 12 WT won in Colorado Springs as the Lady Buffs scored 30 points in the opening quarter and never looked back on their way to a 75-50 victory over the UC-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions at Gallogly Events Center.

The Lady Buffs (2-2) were led offensively by Abby Spurgin, who went 8-of-12 from the field including 4-of-5 from the free throw line to lead all players with 20 points to go along with six rebounds, one assists and four blocks in the win while Delaney Nix (15) and Braylyn Dollar (13) finished in double-digits.

WT finished the game going 29-of-57 (50.9%) from the floor including 5-of-13 (38.5%) from behind the arc.

The Lady Buffs continue their road swing tonight as they take on the Regis Rangers with tipoff set for 7 p.m. at the Regis Fieldhouse in Denver, Colo.