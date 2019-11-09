ROUND ROCK — Whitesboro senior Peyton Muntz won the Class 3A girls state cross-country title to cap a stellar season and the Lady Bearcats just missed out on a team medal in the 3A state meet at Old Settlers Park.

Muntz, who was the Region II champion, won with a time of 11:28.06 and by eight seconds over San Antonio Cole’s Finley Hunting. Tornillo’s Kylene Elias took the bronze at 11:37.79.

Whitesboro was fourth as a team, earning 134 points. Holliday won the team title with 57 points, followed by Yoakum (97) and Wall (109).

Junior Vanessa Melchor was next across the line for the Lady Bearcats in 31st with a time of 12:37.25 while freshman Allison Muntz was 56th in 13:01.09, freshman Zalenka Brannan finished 57th in 13:01.88, sophomore Litzi Juarez was 99th in 13:30.72, junior Jacquelyn Maldonado was 130th in 14:08.72 and sophomore Skyler Brannan was 140th in 14:28.20.

S&S freshman Kendal Fellegy was 17th with a time of 12:24.59.

Gunter sophomore Sarah Denton placed 30th in 12:36.20, an improvement from 71st at state as a freshman.

Howe junior Marissa Agee finished 75th with a time of 13:10.46.

On the boys side, S&S sophomore Jackson Hake had the best time in finishing 39th at 16:52.67.

The Whitesboro Bearcats, who won the Region II title, finished 16th in the team standings and were led by sophomore Osvaldo Melchor, who was 79th with a time of 17:26.42. Senior Angel Ruiz placed 83rd in 17:29.05, freshman Deacon Carey was 95th with a time of 17:42.36, sophomore Adrian Landeros finished 116th in 18:01.47, senior Hunter Case was 122nd in 18:08.04, sophomore Jesus Flores was 127th in 18:19.59 and junior Christian Chitwood was 143rd in 20:04.91.

Van Alstyne sophomore Blake Hyatt finished 118th in 18:02.19 while senior Bryce Sevarino was 131st in 18:30.38 in his fourth and final appearance at state.