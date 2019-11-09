WHITESBORO — On a night when Whitesboro was celebrating Senior Night, two of the Bearcat seniors scored all three of the team’s touchdowns to finish out the regular season with a 27-7 win over the Boyd Yellowjackets.

The victory claimed third place in District 4-3A (I) for Whitesboro (6-4, 4-2) and drops Boyd (6-4, 3-3) to fourth place in the standings. Whitesboro will begin the postseason against Eastland Mavericks at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Graham while Boyd opens the playoffs against Wall.

Whitesboro got on the scoreboard on its opening possession. After driving to the Boyd three-yard line, the Bearcats had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by sophomore Jorge Montes.

The Bearcats then forced Boyd to turn the ball over on downs. Whitesboro made quick work of its next drive, scoring in four plays, the last a 60-yard pass from quarterback Cade Acker to wide receiver Tryston Gaines for a 10-0 lead with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Bearcats took advantage of two turnovers. The first came when junior linebacker Devon Price intercepted a pass from Rendyn Lamance at midfield, setting the Bearcats up with excellent field position.

Whitesboro moved down the field in six plays scoring when Acker once again found Gaines on a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Three plays later Acker scored on defense, taking an interception back 65 yards to the end zone that put Whitesboro up 24-0 at half-time.

The Bearcats offense slowed down in the second half as they only added three more points at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Montes kicked a 40-yard field goal.

Boyd then had an eight-play scoring drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Lamance to senior wide receiver Brian Couture with 8:55 remaining but the Yellowjackets couldn’t get any closer.

Whitesboro finished with 295 yards and was led by Acker, who was 13-for-18 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns and also had 15 carries for 56 yards. Gaines caught six passes for 105 yards and the two touchdowns. Kasen Todd added 10 carries for 37 yards and Smith hauled in three passes for 48 yards.

Boyd had 260 yards as Lamance carried the ball 16 times for 99 yards and completed 9-of-18 passes for 97 yards. Couture was the leading receiver for Boyd with four catches for 55 yards.