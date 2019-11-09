Destiny Briscoe scored 17 points as Sherman defeated Richardson Pearce, 59-37, in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Jayla Jones added 15 points and Abigail Khader chipped in seven points for Sherman (1-1), which plays at Little Elm on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats started the season with a 46-36 loss at Frisco Independence. Jones had 16 points, Briscoe added seven points and Jastic Eleby chipped in six points for the Lady Bearcats.

McKinney 55, Denison 16

In McKinney, Taryn Gaines had 14 points 10 rebounds and two blocks during Denison’s non-district loss against McKinney to open the season.

Maliyah Butler added two points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists, Camryn Nixon grabbed five rebounds and Shaniya Butler chipped in four rebounds for Denison, which plays at Celina on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 73, S&S 33

In Sadler, Emma Donald scored 23 points as Van Alstyne opened the season with a victory against S&S.

Torin Riddick added 16 points, Mireya Mullins chipped in 13 points and Callie Blankenship totaled 12 points for Van Alstyne, which hosts Sanger on Tuesday.

Dakota Billmeier scored 13 points, Cate Sloan added eight points and Tara Wilkerson finished with five points for S&S, which plays at Farmersville on Tuesday.

Whitesboro 37, Blue Ridge 23

In Whitesboro, Hermayonie Dominguez scored 10 points as Whitesboro opened the season with a victory against Blue Ridge in non-district action.

Libby Langford grabbed 10 rebounds for Whitesboro, which hosts Valley View on Tuesday.

Bells 63, Tom Bean 15

In Bells, Gabby Smith scored 17 points as Bells opened the season with a non-district victory over Tom Bean.

Olivia Pedigo and Cheznie Hale each finished with 10 points while Haley Arledge and Landri Hicks chipped in seven points apiece for Bells, which led 23-2 after the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers will host Gunter on Tuesday.

Gunter 44, Krum 43

In Krum, the Lady Tigers opened the season with a non-district victory against Krum.

Gunter will play at Bells on Tuesday night.

Anna 59, Whitewright 44

In Anna, the Lady Tigers opened the season with a non-district loss against the Lady Coyotes.

Whitewright will host Celeste on Tuesday night.