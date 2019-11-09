LONE OAK — Cy Shope had 13 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns and a pair of catches for 30 yards as Pottsboro clinched an undefeated District 5-3A (I) title with a 45-12 victory against Lone Oak.

Cooper Townsley added seven carries for 64 yards and a TD, Braden Plyler completed 7-of-13 passes for 130 yards and two scored, Ezra Fritts finished with two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, Jasek Hooker had a TD grab and Tyler Farris returned an interception 28 yards for a score for Pottsboro (10-0, 6-0), which faces Kemp in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

Quaid Williams threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Ramirez and also ran for a score for Lone Oak (2-8, 1-5).

District 5-3A (II)

Gunter 58, Callisburg 0

In Gunter, Hudson Graham completed all three of his passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 56 yards and two TDs as Gunter defeated Callisburg to finish perfect in district play.

It was the 27th straight district victory for the Tigers (9-1, 6-0), who have won four consecutive district titles and 10 in the past 13 seasons.

Clayton Reed had two carries for 76 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt 48 yards for a score, Peyton Lowe caught a 38-yard TD pass and Mitchell Brewer, Ethan Sloan and Benjamin Wilcocks all added touchdown runs for Gunter, which opens the playoffs with a bi-district match-up against Tolar at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Springtown.

Patrick Singleton had 10 carries for 32 yards to lead Callisburg (0-10, 0-6), which finished with 101 yards and was the third team to be shut out by Gunter this season.

Holliday 55, S&S 7

In Holliday, Cooper Herron had a 48-yard touchdown catch for S&S but third-place Holliday defeated the Rams in the district finale.

Jake Reynolds completed 10-of-23 passes for 91 yards with the TD and an interception, Devin Jackson added four carries for 27 yards and Daymon Orr chipped in a catch for 22 yards for S&S (1-9, 1-5).

Holliday (7-3, 4-2) faces Dublin in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

District 9-3A (II)

Bells 56, Cooper 42

In Cooper, Wrangler Priest had 13 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Bells went undefeated in district play with a win against defending 9-3A (II) champ Cooper.

Bo Baker added 12 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score, Blake Rolen ran for a score and threw a TD pass to Konder Morris and Chisum Priest chipped in a rushing touchdown for Bells (7-3, 6-0), which will face Winona in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Sulphur Springs.

Cooper (3-7, 2-4) missed out on the postseason as part of a three-way tie for fourth with Whitewright, which earned the final berth, and Paris Chisum.

District 5-2A (I)

Collinsville 35, Trenton 6

In Collinsville, Trey Shelby ran 17 times for 170 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates defeated Trenton for better playoff seeding in the district finale.

Luis Hernandez had 15 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 91 yards and a score, Jacory Sheppard added a touchdown run, Nathan Bocanegra caught two passes for 76 yards and Justin Hernandez caught a TD pass for Collinsville (5-5, 2-2), which gets the third seed and takes on Wolfe City in a bi-district match-up at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Anna.

Trenton (4-5, 1-3) enters the postseason as the fourth seed and faces Honey Grove.

Valley View 41, Tom Bean 22

In Tom Bean, Caleb Higgs had eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Tomcats but Valley View defeated Tom Bean to earn the outright district title.

Ryan Weems completed 21-of-39 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions, Lance Pauler added seven catches for 89 yards, Bryce Clark totaled two receptions for 76 yards and Zach Lusk had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for Tom Bean (4-6, 2-2), which got the second seed for the playoffs on a tie-breaker over Collinsville and will face Rivercrest in the bi-district round.

Valley View (8-2, 4-0) opens the postseason against Como-Pickton.