Three members of the Austin College swimming and diving teams have been recognized by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference for their outstanding performances last week with Ethan Nguyen and Stephen Estraca being named the Male Swimmer and Diver of the Week, respectively, and Nicole Massaro was named the Female Diver of the Week.

Nguyen, a freshman from Highland Park, continued his strong freshman season by taking three first-place finishes and setting two more school records in the ‘Roos’ dual meet against UT-Permian Basin. Nguyen won the 100 breaststroke (59.31 seconds), 200 breaststroke (2:11.72) and the 100 IM (54.28). This is the second time Nguyen has earned this honor.

Estraca, a freshman from Wharton, took second place on the 1-meter board with a score of 149.70.

Massaro, a sophomore from Cedar Park, took first place on the 1-meter board, posting a winning score of 158.50.