Austin College men’s soccer player Xander Spurlock has been named to the CoSIDA academic all-district team.

Spurlock is one of 12 student-athletes selected for District 8, which spans 21 states as well as Canada, and is one of three Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference players selected.

Spurlock, a sophomore from Frisco, is a two-year starting midfielder and has a goal and an assist for the conference tournament-bound ‘Roos. He is an economics major with a 4.0 grade point average and last season was selected to the SCAC Academic Honor Roll in addition to being a dean’s list student. He has appeared in 32 games in his career, totaling six goals and an assist.

As an all-district selection, Spurlock is now eligible for consideration for the CoSIDA academic all-America team.