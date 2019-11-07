In the midst of a four-match winning streak, the Texas Tech women’s soccer team is looking to keep the positive roll going when it continues its run of player in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

The Red Raiders, the No. 2 seed, are scheduled to take on No. 6 seed TCU in a 7 p.m. Friday matchup at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. The contest is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+.

Texas Tech (15-2-2) downed Baylor 1-0 in the semifinals to advance to the program’s fifth semifinal appearance in the last seven seasons. Kirsten Davis, who leads the conference with 16 goals and was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, recorded the lone score of the match in the 22nd minute while the defense did the rest to earn the shutout and get the Red Raiders one step closer to claiming their second Big 12 title.

The Horned Frogs, who handed Texas Tech its only conference loss, moved on to the semifinals for the fourth time in school history after defeating No. 3 seed Texas 3-1 in penalty kicks. Both squads ended regulation and two overtime periods tied at 0-0.

Men’s tennis

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Texas Tech men’s double duo of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn bounced back Thursday with a 7-6(4), 6-4 win over Indianapolis’ Dario Huber and Renato Lima in the consolation bracket of the of the ITA National Fall Championships.

Thomson and Wynn, the No. 2 doubles pair in the country, had dropped their first-round match in the main draw Wednesday before claiming their first triumph a day later.

With the win, Thomson and Wynn are scheduled to take on Michigan’s No. 50-ranked pair of Andrew Fenty and Kristofer Siimar on Friday.

Football

A day after a teammate was picked, Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks accepted an inviation to compete in the Reese’ Senior Bowl set to be held Jan. 25 at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

On Wednesday, Terence Steele was selected before he also accepted his invitation to join more than 100 player from across the country who are looking to impress NFL personnel from all 32 teams during the week-long practice sessions leading up the Senior Bowl to be play at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 on the NFL Network.

Brooks and Steele are the 21st and 22nd Texas Tech players to be invited to the Senior Bowl since Le’Raven Clark and DeAndre Washington, who both are in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders, respectively, back in 2015.

Women’s tennis

The Lady Raiders close the fall season as they compete Friday through Sunday at the Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Ariz.

Texas Tech is one of 11 teams from around the country participating in the event, which includes: Washington, Kansas, San Diego, California, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Mississippi State.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to send Kennedy Bridgforth, Nell Miller, Isa DiLaura, Lisa Mays and Reagan Collins to compete.

Texas Tech is set to begin play at 3:30 p.m. Friday with doubles against Arizona State and Mississippi State. The Lady Raiders will take on the Sun Devils and the Bulldogs again in singles at 4 p.m.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Texas Tech will take on Notre Dame in singles followed by doubles against Michigan at noon.