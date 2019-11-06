Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

John Tyler at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: John Tyler 3-6, 3-2; Sherman 5-4, 2-3

Last week: John Tyler lost 37-14 against Mesquite Poteet; Sherman won 56-27 against West Mesquite

Series: John Tyler leads 5-1

Last season: John Tyler won 45-13

Players to watch: John Tyler: RB Kitan Crawford, DB Travion Ates; Sherman: RB Mike Brown, LB Mathias Coleman

Playoff outlook: John Tyler has clinched a playoff spot. John Tyler can clinch the third seed with a win. If John Tyler loses, the seed – third or fourth – will depend on the margin of defeat against Sherman as well as who wins the West Mesquite-Texas High game. Sherman is eliminated with a loss. Sherman would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a West Mesquite win or a win by at least 11 points and a Texas High victory.

Denton Braswell at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denton Braswell 7-2, 6-1; Denison 6-3, 5-2

Last week: Denton Braswell won 39-31 against Lake Dallas; Denison lost 31-24 in overtime against Lovejoy

Series: Denison leads 3-0

Last season: Denison won 44-7

Players to watch: Denton Braswell: QB Greyson Thompson, LB C.J. Johnson; Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DL Landry Massenburg

Playoff outlook: Denton Braswell has clinched a playoff spot and is playing for seeding. Braswell would be the second seed with a win. Denison will clinch a playoff spot with a win or a Frisco Reedy loss to Princeton. If Denison loses and Reedy wins, Denison will be eliminated on a tie-breaker with the Lions for the final playoff spot.

Boyd at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Boyd 6-3, 3-2; Whitesboro 5-4, 3-2

Last week: Boyd lost 13-6 against Brock; Whitesboro won 42-22 against Ponder

Series: Whitesboro leads 5-0

Last season: Whitesboro won 32-28

Players to watch: Boyd: QB Rendyn Lamance, LB Nick Taylor; Whitesboro: QB Cade Acker, DB Tryston Gaines

Playoff outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will be the third seed and the loser will be the fourth seed.

Bonham at Van Alstyne

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Bonham 1-8, 0-5; Van Alstyne 5-4, 4-1

Last week: Bonham lost 53-28 against Commerce; Van Alstyne won 40-28 against Howe

Series: Van Alstyne leads 12-6

Last season: Van Alstyne won 78-63

Players to watch: Bonham: WR Jerrell Stewart, LB Aidan Straub; Van Alstyne: WR Cam Montgomery, LB Zach Moncier

Playoff outlook: Bonham has been eliminated from the playoffs. Van Alstyne is locked into the second seed. A win and a Pottsboro loss would give the Panthers a share of the district title.

Pottsboro at Lone Oak

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Buffalo Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 9-0, 5-0; Lone Oak 2-7, 1-4

Last week: Pottsboro did not play; Lone Oak lost 56-12 against Rains

Series: Pottsboro leads 2-1

Last season: Pottsboro won 61-14

Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, LB Austin Cates; Lone Oak: QB Quaid Williams, DB Jack Kizer

Playoff outlook: Pottsboro has clinched the first seed and a win would give them an outright district title. Lone Oak has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Callisburg at Gunter

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Callisburg 0-9, 0-5; Gunter 8-1, 5-0

Last week: Callisburg lost 49-7 against City View; Gunter won 50-7 against Henrietta

Series: Gunter leads 8-1

Last season: Gunter won 41-13

Players to watch: Callisburg: RB Blake Boren, DL Kace Patterson; Gunter: RB Clayton Reed, LB Peyton Lowe

Playoff outlook: Callisburg has been eliminated from the playoffs. Gunter is locked into the top seed and a win would give the Tigers an outright district title.

S&S at Holliday

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Eagle Stadium

Records: S&S 1-8, 1-4; Holliday 6-3, 3-2

Last week: S&S did not play; Holliday won 67-0 against Nocona

Series: Holliday leads 2-0

Last season: Holliday won 56-0

Players to watch: S&S: K Suzy Griffin, LB Devin Jackson; Holliday: QB Kase Patterson, LB Connor Hill

Playoff outlook: S&S has been eliminated from the playoffs. Holliday is locked into the third seed.

Bells at Cooper

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Bells 6-3, 5-0; Cooper 3-6, 2-3

Last week: Bells won 28-14 against Whitewright; Cooper lost 34-7 against Leonard

Series: Tied 8-8-1

Last season: Cooper won 34-33

Players to watch: Bells: WR Tanner Carter, LB Aidan Brown; Cooper: RB Jayden Limbaugh, LB Robert Breeden

Playoff outlook: Bells is locked into the top seed and would clinch an undefeated district title with a win. Cooper can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Blue Ridge win or a loss and a Chisum loss and a Whitewright loss. Chisum would be eliminated with a loss and a Chisum win or a loss and a Chisum loss and a Whitewright win.

Prairiland at Whitewright

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Prairiland 2-7, 1-4; Whitewright 4-5, 1-4

Last week: Prairiland lost 36-6 against Blue Ridge; Whitewright lost 28-14 against Bells

Series: Whitewright leads 4-3

Last season: Whitewright won 54-18

Players to watch: Prairiland: QB Connor Sessums, LB Cade Gordon; Whitewright: WR Ryne Godbey, DB Aaron Pitt

Playoff outlook: Prairiland has been eliminated from the playoffs. Whitewright can clinch a playoff spot with a win, a Cooper loss and a Chisum loss. The Tigers are eliminated with a loss.

Trenton at Collinsville

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

Records: Trenton 4-4, 1-2; Collinsville 4-5, 1-2

Last week: Trenton lost 32-26 against Tom Bean; Collinsville won 33-0 against Celeste

Series: Collinsville leads 6-1

Last season: Collinsville won 38-0

Players to watch: Trenton: QB Christian Verde, LB Hagen Moore; Collinsville: WR Justin Hernandez, DL Colby Shull

Playoff outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will be the third seed and the loser will be the fourth seed.

Valley View at Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Valley View 7-2, 3-0; Tom Bean 4-5, 2-1

Last week: Valley View did not play; Tom Bean won 32-26 against Trenton

Series: Valley View leads 6-1

Last season: Valley View won 55-0

Players to watch: Valley View: RB Clint Epperson, LB Austen Griffith; Tom Bean: RB Kaleb Graham, DL Leo Martinez

Playoff outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will be the first seed and the loser will be the second seed.