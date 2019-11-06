Austin College volleyball player Mari Prazak has been named a second-team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performer for the 2019 season, the league office has announced.

Prazak, a sophomore libero from Fort Worth, heads into the SCAC Tournament with the fifth-highest single-season digs total in Austin College program history. Her 720 digs rank third in the SCAC while her average of 5.18 digs per set is fifth. Prazak also ranks in the top 25 in the conference in both aces and assists.

Earlier this season, Prazak surpassed 1,000 digs in her career.