Kaleb Graham, Sr., RB, Tom Bean
Graham helped Tom Bean clinch a playoff spot — its first-back-to-back berths since 2003-04 — with a 32-26 victory against Trenton in District 5-2A (I) action. He had 26 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns and then returned an interception 55 yards for a score with 1:10 remaining for the deciding points.
Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison
Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro
Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman
Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro
Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe
Week 6 — Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro
Week 7 — Jake Carroll, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne
Week 8 — Blake Smith, Jr., WR, S&S
Week 9 — Mike Brown, Sr., RB, Sherman