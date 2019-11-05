Kaleb Graham, Sr., RB, Tom Bean

Graham helped Tom Bean clinch a playoff spot — its first-back-to-back berths since 2003-04 — with a 32-26 victory against Trenton in District 5-2A (I) action. He had 26 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns and then returned an interception 55 yards for a score with 1:10 remaining for the deciding points.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro

Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe

Week 6 — Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Jake Carroll, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 8 — Blake Smith, Jr., WR, S&S

Week 9 — Mike Brown, Sr., RB, Sherman