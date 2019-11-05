TIOGA — Bella Smith put down seven kills for Bells but District 9-3A co-champion Ponder defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match.

Carson Gafford added four kills, Gabby Smith chipped in two kills and three digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 15 assists and Mia Moore collected five digs for Bells (23-19).

Ponder (30-13) will face Emory Rains in the area round later this week.

Class 2A Region II

Valley View 3, Tom Bean 0

In Sadler, Chloe Farrer had five kills and 13 digs for the Lady Tomcats but Valley View defeated Tom Bean, 25-21, 25-23, 25-13, in a 2A Region II bi-district match at S&S.

Laramie Worley added 11 digs, five kills and three aces, Raylynn Adams totaled 23 assists, five digs and four kills, Taylor Whitehurst collected 17 digs, Emma Lowing chipped in five kills and seven digs, Shelby Mason finished with 15 digs and Kaitlyn Lind put down four kills for Tom Bean (15-20).

Valley View (18-20) will face Archer City in the area round at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Bowie.