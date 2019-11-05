DURANT, Okla. — A total of nine Southeastern Oklahoma State softball players were honored as NFCA Division II Scholar-Athletes following their efforts in the classroom over the 2018-19 school year.

The then-seniors from last season to earn the award were Hope Deanda, Destiny Riddle, Keeshia Thompson and Mykaela Wallace.

They were joined by current seniors Brittany Chatellier, Katie McCullar and Symphoni Shomo, junior Karsyn Brigance and sophomore Kamarie Wallace.

To earn the honor through the NFCA, athletes must achieve a 3.5 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale.

As a team, Southeastern finished the season with a 3.43 team GPA.