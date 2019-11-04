The Gunter Lady Tigers defeated Leonard, 25-21, 22-25, 25-7, 25-14, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match at Denison.

Gunter (32-11) will face Edgewood, which beat Dallas A+ Academy, in the area round later this week.

Leonard finishes its season at 19-16.

Class 2A Region II

Tioga 3, Wolfe City 1

In Howe, Nicole Hill had 21 kills and six aces as Tioga defeated Wolfe City, 25-15, 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, in a 2A Region II bi-district match.

Carly Hough added 15 kills and three blocks, Kassady Vandagriff chipped in eight kills and four blocks, Haylie Dungan collected 18 digs, Bekah Wineberg handed out 23 assists, Katy Jordan totaled 17 assists, Meghan Mahoney contributed 10 digs and four aces and Kinsey Evans finished with three kills and three blocks for Tioga, which will face Windthorst in the area round later this week.