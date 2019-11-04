COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — RJ Navarro finished 10th to earn All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors and the Austin College men came in third overall, the program’s highest finish ever, while the ‘Roo women had several strong performances at the SCAC Championship Meet.

Navarro became the first ‘Roo runner since 2014 and the second ever to earn All-SCAC honors, coming in with a time of 27:10.5. Andrew Thomas added a 17th place finish with a time of 28:01.6 and Johnny Biffar was 20th with a time of 28:10.9 in the 8k race.

The ‘Roos also got a 26th place finish from Chris Biffar, who finished with a time of 28:53.9 and Charlie McIntyre rounded out the scoring with a 29th place finish and a time of 29:07.8.

On the women’s side, Danielle Lozano paced the ‘Roos with a personal record time of 25:27, putting her in 22nd place in the 6k race, while Madison Barnum finished at 26:00.5, good for 26th place. Tori Dodd and Becca Tobias also had strong performances, with Tobias setting a new personal record in 35:46 while Dodd finished in 33:29.7.

The AC men will now head to the NCAA South/Southeast Regional hosted by Rhodes on November 16.