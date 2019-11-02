BONHAM — Gabby Smith had 10 kills for Bells but the Leonard defeated the Lady Panthers, 27-25, 25-20, 25-19, in what turned out to be a seeding match for District 10-3A.

Leonard earned the third seed for the playoffs and will face Gunter in the bi-district round and avoided a play-back with Blue Ridge if the Tigerettes had lost.

It is the sixth playoff appearance in the past seven seasons for Bells, which missed out last fall. The Lady Panthers will take on District 9-3A champion Ponder as the fourth seed.

Bella Smith added four kills and three blocks, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in four kills and two blocks, Carson Gafford totaled three kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 20 assists, Cheznie Hale collected five digs and Mia Moore totaled four digs for Bells.

In the first play-in match, Bells defeated Blue Ridge, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15, behind 14 kills and six digs from Gabby Smith. That win guaranteed the Lady Panthers would at least earn a playoff spot because if they lost to Leonard, they would advanced as the fourth seed.

Bella Smith totaled eight kills, eight blocks and five digs, Gafford put down six kills, Floyd handed out 27 assists and Moore collected eight digs for Bells.

12-2A play-in

Tom Bean 3, Wolfe City 2

In Trenton, Chloe Farrer had 15 kills, 17 digs and three blocks as Tom Bean outlasted Wolfe City, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 15-10, to earn the top seed for the Class 2A playoff bracket.

Tom Bean (14-19) will face Valley View in a bi-district match at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at S&S.

Raylynn Adams handed out 41 assists to go with 27 digs and four kills, Kyndle Selman chipped in 12 kills and six digs, Kaitlyn Lind added six kills and six blocks, Laramie Worley totaled seven kills and 10 digs, Taylor Whitehurst finished with 47 digs, three kills and three aces, Emma Lowing contributed six kills and 13 digs, Morgan Stroud collected 19 digs and Shelby Mason had 15 digs for the Lady Tomcats.