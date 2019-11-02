The Amarillo High Sandies showed no mercy against the Lubbock High Westerners on Senior Night at PlainsCapital Park Lowrey Field on Friday night. Amarillo High stayed undefeated in District 2-5A Division I by winning 65-20.

The Sandies (7-2, 5-0 in district) started off slow and were only up by seven heading into the second quarter. The quarterbacks traded interceptions early in the quarter to make it difficult for anyone to pull away.

Amarillo High shook the rust off and proceeded to dominate the Westerners in all aspects of the game. It took the Sandies no time to score on their first possession of the second quarter as Will Maynard hit Caden Mincey on a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Maynard didn’t play the second half because of the 48-6 lead the Sandies had at halftime. He finished with 289 total yards, 49 of those on a touchdown run right before half to put Amarillo up by 28. He was 9-of-11 passing with 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Back-up quarterback Brock Wade stepped up nicely, rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another.

Brock Ewing, Braylon Milligan, and Evan Newkirk all recorded interceptions with Milligan’s and Newkirk’s both going for a touchdown.

Amarillo High 65, Lubbock High 20

First Quarter

AHS- Blake Bedwell 2 run (AJ Villar kick), 7:26

AHS- Davin Lemmons 7 pass from Will Maynard (kick failed)

LHS- Rodney Hunter 3 run (kick failed), 4:20

Second Quarter

AHS- Caden Mincey 70 pass from Maynard (Villar kick), 10:06

AHS- Bedwell 1 run (Villar kick), 7:30

AHS- Braylon Milligan 72 interception return (Villar kick), 2:49

AHS- Evan Newkirk 48 interception return (Villar kick), 2:33

AHS- Maynard 49 run (Villar kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

AHS- Brock Wade 5 run (Villar kick), 10:26

LHS- Hunter 2 run (William McNamara kick), 8:34

LHS- Owen Fuambu 55 pass from Brandon Smith (McNamara kick), 1:42

Fourth Quarter

AHS- Lemmons 7 pass from Wade (Conger kick), 7:23

AHS- Noah Conger FG 26, 3:30