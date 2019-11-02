PONDER — The Whitesboro Bearcats clinched a playoff spot with a 42-22 victory against Ponder in District 4-3A (I) action.

It is the ninth straight season Whitesboro (5-4, 3-2) is headed to the postseason, extending a school record. The fourth-place Bearcats host third-place Boyd on Friday to close out the regular season. The winner gets the third seed for the playoffs while the loser will be the fourth seed.

Terrance Clark had 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Ponder (3-7, 1-5), which was playing its last game as the Lions have the district bye on Friday.

District 5-3A (II)

Gunter 50, Henrietta 7

In Henrietta, Clayton Reed had three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns and ran 10 times for 86 yards as first-place Gunter locked up the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of its fourth straight district title and 10th in 13 years with a victory over Henrietta.

Bryson Rigsby had nine carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Lowe added six carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, Hudson Graham was 5-of-7 passing for 83 yards and two TDs and ran 10 times for 56 yards and Mitchell Brewer and Saul Rodriguez each added rushing touchdowns for Gunter (8-1, 5-0), which will earn the outright district crown with a win at home against Callisburg in the regular season finale on Friday. The Tigers have won 27 straight district contests.

Henrietta (5-5, 3-3), which has the district bye on Friday, clinched a playoff spot despite the loss.

District 5-2A (I)

Tom Bean 32, Trenton 26

In Trenton, Kaleb Graham had 26 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 55 yards for the game-winning score with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter as the second-place Tomcats clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Trenton in district action.

Caleb Higgs finished with 11 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Weems completed 15-of-21 passes for 195 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Tom Bean (4-5, 2-1), which is making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2003-04.

The Tomcats close out the season by hosting first-place Valley View on Friday and would earn a share of the district title and the top seed for the playoffs with a win.

Kaiden West had nine catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns for Trenton (4-4, 1-2), which clinched a playoff spot despite the loss and is tied for third with Collinsville. The loser of their match-up on Friday gets the fourth seed.

Collinsville 33, Celeste 0

In Celeste, the Pirates clinched a playoff spot with a shutout victory over the Blue Devils in district action.

Collinsville (4-5, 1-2) closes out the regular season by hosting Trenton in a game to decide seeding for the postseason.

Celeste (2-8, 1-3), which has the district bye on Friday, was eliminated from playoff contention.