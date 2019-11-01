WHITESBORO — Even though Hunter Case covers long distances in the sport he loves, the Bearcat senior didn’t have to travel far to continue his running career.

He found the right spot a little more than a workout down the road as Case signed his national letter of intent to run cross-country and track for North Central Texas College.

He chose the Lions over Dallas Baptist and Hardin Simmons.

“I wasn’t looking for somewhere too big. NCTC has the best of what I was looking for,” Case said. “Definitely doing cross-country and track will help me get faster for both.”

NCTC started the cross-country program two years ago and Case is excited about being part of the first few classes to compete for the school.

“Being a new program has its bonuses,” he said.

Last month the Lions had a fifth-place finish in the Our Lady of Lakes meet and was the best showing in a race with 10-plus teams for the program since it began. One of Case’s former teammates, Antonio Flores, as well as Pilot Point’s Adam Mendoza, Sergio Portillo and Adan Franco are on the roster this season.

“I was at Antonio’s signing up at the college and am so proud of what he’s done,” Case said. “I ran with those guys as an underclassman. I know how good they are.”

Case wasn’t into cross-country before high school. His focus was mainly on football and basketball. But in the sixth grade he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Athletics took a backseat while he beat the disease.

“Chemotherapy was the worst part,” Case said. “My body went from being an offensive tackle to a wide receiver. All through middle school I was all about football.”

Case is a four-time state qualifier and was ninth at the Class 3A Region II meet earlier this week with a time of 16:52.59 to lead the Bearcats, who won the region title for the first time with 87 points, ahead of districtmate Pilot Point and Chapel Hill, which each earned 101 points.

Case, who improved on finishing 22nd in the region as a junior, will be joined by his teammates at the Class 3A state meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Nov. 9.

“My training has progressed a lot,” Case said. “A lot of it has been mental as well.”

Three of the Bearcats’ top four runners graduated, leaving Case to set the pace for those returning.

‘I had to learn quickly on how to lead,” he said. “Half of them are sophomores and I’m so proud of them.”

After Whitesboro was the region runner-up last year to Pilot Point, Case and the Bearcats finished fourth at state and he was 63rd with a time of 17:37.52.

“Every year we’ve gotten better and closer,” Case said. “I’m pretty confident in this year. I don’t see why we can’t get on the podium at state.”

As a sophomore, he was 108th at the state meet with a time of 18:27.01 and Whitesboro was seventh has a team.

In his freshman season, he finished 92nd with a time of 18:08.99 as the Bearcats were seventh in the team standings.