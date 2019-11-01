7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-McK. North 5-0 8-1 438 277
x-Mes. Poteet 4-1 5-4 296 237
John Tyler 3-2 3-6 169 258
Sherman 2-3 5-4 267 227
W. Mesquite 2-3 2-7 243 388
Texas High 2-3 5-4 245 214
Wylie East 0-6 2-8 181 433
Friday, Nov. 1
Texas High 40, Wylie East 13
Mesquite Poteet 37, John Tyler 14
Sherman 56, West Mesquite 27
(McKinney North bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
John Tyler at Sherman
West Mesquite at Texas High
McKinney North at Mesquite Poteet
(Wylie East bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Frisco High 6-1 8-1 365 193
x-D. Braswell 6-1 7-2 411 276
x-Lovejoy 6-1 7-2 345 237
Denison 5-2 6-3 311 232
F. Reedy 4-3 5-4 233 201
Princeton 3-4 4-5 328 368
Lake Dallas 1-6 2-7 212 291
F. Leb. Trail 1-6 3-6 257 383
F. Memorial 0-8 1-9 196 399
Thursday, Oct. 31
Frisco High 52, Frisco Memorial 7
Friday, Nov. 1
Lovejoy 31, Denison 24, OT
Denton Braswell 39, Lake Dallas 31
Princeton 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, OT
(Frisco Reedy bye)
Thursday, Nov. 7
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas
Friday, Nov. 8
Denton Braswell at Denison
Lovejoy at Frisco High
Frisco Reedy at Princeton
(Frisco Memorial bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Pilot Point 5-0 8-1 269 128
2-Brock 4-1 7-2 275 87
x-Boyd 3-2 6-3 279 124
x-Whitesboro 3-2 5-4 195 225
Paradise 2-3 5-4 272 190
Ponder 1-5 3-7 196 432
Bowie 0-5 0-9 86 373
Friday, Nov. 1
Brock 13, Boyd 6
Whitesboro 42, Ponder 22
Paradise 43, Bowie 0
(Pilot Point bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Boyd at Whitesboro
Paradise at Brock
Pilot Point at Bowie
(Ponder bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Pottsboro 5-0 9-0 421 139
2-Van Alstyne 4-1 5-4 252 270
x-Rains 3-2 5-4 301 251
x-Commerce 3-2 4-5 262 289
Howe 2-4 3-7 261 293
Lone Oak 1-4 2-67136 351
Bonham 0-5 1-8 175 431
Friday, Nov. 1
Van Alstyne 40, Howe 28
Commerce 53, Bonham 28
Rains 56, Lone Oak 12
(Pottsboro bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Bonham at Van Alstyne
Pottsboro at Lone Oak
Rains at Commerce
(Howe bye)
5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Gunter 5-0 8-1 337 102
2-City View 4-1 7-2 370 123
x-Holliday 3-2 6-3 257 102
x-Henrietta 3-3 5-5 186 219
Nocona 2-3 4-5 168 333
S&S 1-4 1-8 111 439
Callisburg 0-5 0-9 67 305
Friday, Nov. 1
Gunter 50, Henrietta 7
Holliday 67, Nocona 0
City View 49, Callisburg 7
(S&S bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Callisburg at Gunter
S&S at Holliday
Nocona at City View
(Henrietta bye)
9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Bells 5-0 6-3 256 151
2-Leonard 4-2 6-4 378 308
Blue Ridge 3-2 5-4 230 222
Cooper 2-3 3-6 211 249
Chisum 2-3 3-6 232 371
Whitewright 1-4 4-5 220 254
Prairiland 1-4 2-67162 319
Friday, Nov. 1
Bells 28, Whitewright 14
Blue Ridge 36, Prairiland 6
Leonard 34, Cooper 7
(Chisum bye)
Friday, Nov. 8
Bells at Cooper
Chisum at Blue Ridge
Prairiland at Whitewright
(Leonard bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Valley View 3-0 7-2 337 111
x-Tom Bean 2-1 4-5 169189
x-Trenton 1-2 4-4 211 139
x-Collinsville 1-2 4-5 149 219
Celeste 1-3 2-8 136 228
Friday, Nov. 1
Collinsville 33, Celeste 0
Tom Bean 32, Trenton 26
Valley View 73, Lewisville Founders 0
Friday, Nov. 8
Trenton at Collinsville
Valley View at Tom Bean
(Celeste bye)
9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Muenster 3-0 8-2 289 120
x-Cumby 1-1 6-3 302 197
x-Tioga 1-2 3-6 160 291
x-Era 0-2 0-8 65 355
Friday, Nov. 1
Cumby 34, Tioga 6
Muenster 49, Era 0
Friday, Nov. 8
Cumby at Era
(Tioga, Muenster byes)
x-clinched playoff spot
1-clinched top seed
2-clinched second seed