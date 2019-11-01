Herald Democrat

Friday

Nov 1, 2019 at 2:03 PM Nov 1, 2019 at 11:51 PM


7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-McK. North 5-0 8-1 438 277


x-Mes. Poteet 4-1 5-4 296 237


John Tyler 3-2 3-6 169 258


Sherman 2-3 5-4 267 227


W. Mesquite 2-3 2-7 243 388


Texas High 2-3 5-4 245 214


Wylie East 0-6 2-8 181 433


Friday, Nov. 1


Texas High 40, Wylie East 13


Mesquite Poteet 37, John Tyler 14


Sherman 56, West Mesquite 27


(McKinney North bye)


Friday, Nov. 8


John Tyler at Sherman


West Mesquite at Texas High


McKinney North at Mesquite Poteet


(Wylie East bye)


7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Frisco High 6-1 8-1 365 193


x-D. Braswell 6-1 7-2 411 276


x-Lovejoy 6-1 7-2 345 237


Denison 5-2 6-3 311 232


F. Reedy 4-3 5-4 233 201


Princeton 3-4 4-5 328 368


Lake Dallas 1-6 2-7 212 291


F. Leb. Trail 1-6 3-6 257 383


F. Memorial 0-8 1-9 196 399


Thursday, Oct. 31


Frisco High 52, Frisco Memorial 7


Friday, Nov. 1


Lovejoy 31, Denison 24, OT


Denton Braswell 39, Lake Dallas 31


Princeton 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, OT


(Frisco Reedy bye)


Thursday, Nov. 7


Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas


Friday, Nov. 8


Denton Braswell at Denison


Lovejoy at Frisco High


Frisco Reedy at Princeton


(Frisco Memorial bye)


4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


1-Pilot Point 5-0 8-1 269 128


2-Brock 4-1 7-2 275 87


x-Boyd 3-2 6-3 279 124


x-Whitesboro 3-2 5-4 195 225


Paradise 2-3 5-4 272 190


Ponder 1-5 3-7 196 432


Bowie 0-5 0-9 86 373


Friday, Nov. 1


Brock 13, Boyd 6


Whitesboro 42, Ponder 22


Paradise 43, Bowie 0


(Pilot Point bye)


Friday, Nov. 8


Boyd at Whitesboro


Paradise at Brock


Pilot Point at Bowie


(Ponder bye)


5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


1-Pottsboro 5-0 9-0 421 139


2-Van Alstyne 4-1 5-4 252 270


x-Rains 3-2 5-4 301 251


x-Commerce 3-2 4-5 262 289


Howe 2-4 3-7 261 293


Lone Oak 1-4 2-67136 351


Bonham 0-5 1-8 175 431


Friday, Nov. 1


Van Alstyne 40, Howe 28


Commerce 53, Bonham 28


Rains 56, Lone Oak 12


(Pottsboro bye)


Friday, Nov. 8


Bonham at Van Alstyne


Pottsboro at Lone Oak


Rains at Commerce


(Howe bye)


5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


1-Gunter 5-0 8-1 337 102


2-City View 4-1 7-2 370 123


x-Holliday 3-2 6-3 257 102


x-Henrietta 3-3 5-5 186 219


Nocona 2-3 4-5 168 333


S&S 1-4 1-8 111 439


Callisburg 0-5 0-9 67 305


Friday, Nov. 1


Gunter 50, Henrietta 7


Holliday 67, Nocona 0


City View 49, Callisburg 7


(S&S bye)


Friday, Nov. 8


Callisburg at Gunter


S&S at Holliday


Nocona at City View


(Henrietta bye)


9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


1-Bells 5-0 6-3 256 151


2-Leonard 4-2 6-4 378 308


Blue Ridge 3-2 5-4 230 222


Cooper 2-3 3-6 211 249


Chisum 2-3 3-6 232 371


Whitewright 1-4 4-5 220 254


Prairiland 1-4 2-67162 319


Friday, Nov. 1


Bells 28, Whitewright 14


Blue Ridge 36, Prairiland 6


Leonard 34, Cooper 7


(Chisum bye)


Friday, Nov. 8


Bells at Cooper


Chisum at Blue Ridge


Prairiland at Whitewright


(Leonard bye)


5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-Valley View 3-0 7-2 337 111


x-Tom Bean 2-1 4-5 169189


x-Trenton 1-2 4-4 211 139


x-Collinsville 1-2 4-5 149 219


Celeste 1-3 2-8 136 228


Friday, Nov. 1


Collinsville 33, Celeste 0


Tom Bean 32, Trenton 26


Valley View 73, Lewisville Founders 0


Friday, Nov. 8


Trenton at Collinsville


Valley View at Tom Bean


(Celeste bye)


9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA


1-Muenster 3-0 8-2 289 120


x-Cumby 1-1 6-3 302 197


x-Tioga 1-2 3-6 160 291


x-Era 0-2 0-8 65 355


Friday, Nov. 1


Cumby 34, Tioga 6


Muenster 49, Era 0


Friday, Nov. 8


Cumby at Era


(Tioga, Muenster byes)


x-clinched playoff spot


1-clinched top seed


2-clinched second seed