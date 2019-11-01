CUMBY — The Tioga Bulldogs were looking to close out District 9-2A (II) action with a win over the Cumby Trojans but were unable to contain a solid rushing attack led by Cameron Scott.

The Trojans senior quarterback had 19 carries for 169 yards and scored two touchdowns as Cumby handed Tioga a 34-6 loss in the Bulldogs’ final district game of the year.

Tioga (3-6, 1-2) has a bye in the 9-2A (II) schedule on Friday to finish the schedule and will await the outcome between Cumby (6-3, 1-1) and Era to see what seed it receive for the playoffs. A victory by the Trojans would clinch the second seed for Cumby and the third seed for Tioga.

In addition to Scott’s 169 yards, Jacob DeMidio added 119 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Scott completed 4-of-10 passes for 51 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions .

Tioga was led by Kaleb Scott who had 18 carries for 106 yards. Caleb McKinney finished 7-for-19 passing with 120 yards, including one touchdown and two interceptions. Marshall Lease was the top receiver with three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Logan Westbrook added three receptions for 19 yards.

On Cumby’s first offensive drive, Tioga forced a quick turnover as sophomore Cameron Byler intercepted a pass putting the Bulldogs at the Cumby 31-yard line.

After driving to the 16-yard line, Tioga was pushed back 15 yards on a penalty and the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs.

On the following possession, Cumby drove the length of the field in eight plays, the last a two-yard run by DeMidio. Scott ran in the conversion giving Cumby an 8-0 lead with 9:08 left in the second quarter.

Tioga answered on its next possession as McKinney connected with Lease, who scampered into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown. Scott was stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt and the Bulldogs were down by two.

The Trojans then scored touchdowns on their last two possessions in the first half. With 6:06 left in the second quarter, Scott connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Max Wippler and later ran the ball in from 28 yards out for a 22-6 half-time lead.

Cumby added touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half. Antonio Arellano scored on a 26-yard rush and with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter Scott raced 21 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Tioga got another turnover in the fourth quarter when junior defensive back Ryan Montgomery intercepted a pass. The Bulldogs drove to the Cumby three-yard line but were stopped on a fourth-and-goal attempt.