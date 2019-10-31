Tarleton's men's basketball will open the season in the National Association of Basketball Coaches top 25 poll.

The Texans are ranked No. 24 in the NABC preseason poll, marking the 12th time the Texans will open a season ranked nationally. It's the 130th week the Texans have been ranked in the NABC poll and 14th different season to be ranked.

It's the second straight season the Texans have been ranked under second-year head coach Chris Reisman. The Texans were ranked No. 23 last season for a week.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the poll, joining West Texas A&M (7) and St. Edward's (20).

The Texans will open the season in Fort Smith, Arkansas for the RMAC/LSC Challenge against Metro State on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.