Calendar

Through Nov. 1 - Early archery deer season in Texas.

Through Nov. 3 - Oklahoma muzzleloader deer season.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Nov. 1-3 - Segment A bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Nov. 1-Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Nov. 2-3 - Youth-only waterfowl hunting weekend in Texas North Zone.

Nov. 2-Dec. 1 - First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Nov. 2-Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Nov. 2-Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Nov. 2-Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Nov. 2-Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Nov. 5 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at Sherman’s Baylor Scott & White Hospital (fly tying begins at 6 p.m.). For information, visit www.rrff.org.

Notes

The 2019-20 rainbow trout season is ready to begin its Nov. 1-March 31 run at the Blue River near Tishomingo. With the freezing weather on Halloween morning and this morning, expect water temperatures to drop just in time for the first trout stockings…Guner Womack, an 18-year old college student at Oklahoma State University, downed an 8x8 typical whitetail in Pawnee County, Oklahoma last week. The deer net scores above 190-inches and may be a new state record. To see full details, visit North American Whitetail’s website at www.northamericanwhitetail.com…Bassmaster Elite Series officials have announced their 2020 schedule in the last couple of days, including at least two stops in Texas. While an early year tournament location has yet to be announced, the Elite Series pros will visit the Lone Star State’s Sabine River in late spring next year along with an unnamed lake for the early June Texas Fest…

Hunting Report

The first split of dove season in Oklahoma ended yesterday on Halloween, Oct. 31. Wingshooters have found slow hunting in recent days, but will get one more crack at doves this year with a Dec. 1-29 split upcoming next month…With chilly weather currently gripping the region, bowhunters should see good pre-rut buck movement at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge this weekend for the Nov. 1-3 Segment A bowhunt…North Texas Outfitters headman Dakota Stowers took a really good 8-point buck in southern Oklahoma this past week. The buck appears to be a Pope and Young record book contender… This weekend brings duck hunting action to the Red River Valley for the first time since September’s early teal season. The Nov. 2-3 youth-only waterfowl hunting weekend is occurring on Saturday and Sunday here in Texas’ North Zone while the Nov. 2-Dec. 1 first split opens up for duck hunters in Oklahoma’s Zone 2…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 62–66 degrees; and the lake is 0.04’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas-rigged worms, and spinnerbaits. The agency says that the topwater bite has disappeared with the recent cool weather. Crappie are still fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on live shad as the bite continues to pick up for trollers working the main lake…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 64–67 degrees; and the lake is 0.60’ low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, lizards and topwaters on dropoffs and within patches of decent vegetation. White bass are fair on spoons and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 66–69 degrees; and the lake is 1.79’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters fished around main lake points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structures…

Tip of the Week

With cooling water temperatures, look for fall bass fishing to pick up soon in the back of main lake creeks in North Texas and southern Oklahoma reservoirs. Largemouth bass should be fattening up on shad through much of November, so medium diving and lipless crankbaits that resemble threadfin shad are good bets.