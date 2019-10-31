Few things, if anything, are small in the state of Texas.

From our love of football — be it Friday Night lights, Saturday afternoon college games, or Sunday NFL contests — to the state’s 254 counties to the sheer number of highway miles connecting one corner of the voluminous state to the other, Texas is big, and then some.

That Texas big bravado also includes the state’s deer hunting, without a doubt the best in the nation, at least where numbers are concerned.

To start with, the overall numbers of hunters are big, in addition to the economic impact they bring to the state each fall.

According to an onX Maps (www.onxmaps.com) info graphic sent to me a few days ago by Eric Whiting, some 1.14 million hunting licenses were sold in Texas in 2017, many of those going to deer hunters. Of that figure, only five percent are from out-of-state hunters according to the data taken from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report.

With 700,000+ deer hunters some years, the state’s number one hunting activity generates some $1.8 billion dollars annually in Texas according to a variety of published reports. From annual lease fees to deer corn purchases to buying an extra box of bullets to getting a local cafe’s well known chicken fried steak, a visit to hunting communities like Brady, Coleman, Llano, Laredo, Mason, and Pearsall tonight will give quick evidence to the sport’s monetary importance each year to towns across the Lone Star State.

Want some more big Texas deer hunting numbers? From the onX info provided by Whiting, Texas’ vast land mass offers 146 acres of land per hunter, despite the fact that only 1.5% of that is public land. With 21 deer per square mile, the Lone Star State recently produced 0.80 deer per hunting license sold, a figure that is third nationally behind South Carolina (0.87) and Delaware (0.82).

How many actual whitetails do Texas deer hunters take each year? According to the QDMA Whitetail Report for 2019, which the onX report references, the antlered harvest in Texas for 2017 totaled 506,000 deer while the antlerless harvest totaled 411,000. Added together, the total harvest figure that season was 917,000.

Want even bigger numbers concerning Texas’ deer, as in total population? Texas has got ‘em, to the tune of some 5.3 million white-tailed deer. That’s the latest estimate from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, charged with keeping the nation’s biggest deer population healthy and robust.

Want big deer, as in big antlers? Texas has got them too, starting with a former Boone and Crockett Club world record non-typical known as the Benson Buck, a staggering 47-pointer that scores 284 3/8-inches according to the Boone and Crockett Club record book.

Interestingly enough, little is known about the giant rack despite the fact that it hangs on the wall in downtown San Antonio at the Buckhorn Saloon and Museum. First coming to light in 1892 when Jeff Benson brought the deer into the Alamo City, the story goes that it was killed by an unknown cowboy a few years earlier in the 1880s. That cowboy supposedly took the buck near Brady, Texas on the Ford Ranch in McCulloch County.

What is known is that the Benson Buck — or the Brady Buck, as some call it — was the world’s No. 1 non-typical, taking that benchmark spot when B&C listed it at the top in its 1958 record book. Today, the giant buck is still the B&C non-typical state record in Texas while also holding onto the No. 10 spot in the world in the 13th edition of B&C’s hallowed book.

Texas is also plenty big on the typical side of the record books too, starting with Tom McCulloch’s “Maverick Monster,” the B&C state record for more than 50 years now. According to John Stein’s Big Rack IV book on the history of Texas’ big whitetails, McCulloch was actually “meat hunting” on a chilly day in December 1963 when he went deer hunting…again.

As Stein tells the story in his fine volume, McCulloch had already filled one tag that day, a 14-point buck that he had downed that morning. On his late afternoon hunt that same day, McCulloch saw a doe run across a sendero as the rut raged in the South Texas’ Brush Country. Shortly after he saw the doe, McCulloch spied a massive typical buck stepping into the open at a distance of 50 yards.

McCulloch’s rifle shot didn’t miss and the giant buck was his, down near the junction of the Maverick and Dimmitt county lines. At 212 7/8-inches gross, the 8x6 buck netted a staggering 196 4/8-inches, making it the long standing Texas typical state record in the B&C book. The Maverick Monster still ranks 38th in the world, as of the printing of B&C’s 13th edition record book.

If you’ve followed the weekly drivel I’ve written in this space since the early 1990s, then you’ll likely know that Grayson County is no stranger to Texas’ big deer headlines either.

From Jeff Duncan’s “Big Boy,” a 225 7/8-inch former Pope and Young Club state record non-typical taken at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in Nov. 2001 to Mark Svane’s 225 1/8-inch bruiser taken on private ground in Nov. 2017 — which, incidentally, is likely the largest buck ever killed in Texas with a crossbow — there have been plenty of big non-typicals taken in the local woods. In fact, a tally of B&C non-typicals taken here in Grayson County now checks in with 11…and counting.

In fact, with this Halloween week’s appearance of freezing temperatures, don’t be surprised if news breaks of another big non-typical falling over the next few days, perhaps at Hagerman NWR where the Segment A bowhunt is taking place from today, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3.

What about typical bucks? Grayson County comes up plenty big there too with several bucks north of 150-inches, including a pick-up B&C entry checking in at 177 2/8-inches net and Jim Lillis’ big Hagerman 10-pointer, a buck taken in 2007 with a net score of 175 2/8-inches. And according to the local rumor mill, bowhunters have one or two really big typicals in their sights this year, possibly preparing to bring more upheaval to the record books.

In what TPWD forecasts to be a good antler year, that record book upheaval has already started down south according to Alan Cain, the deer program leader for the Austin-based agency.

“Despite a slow start to archery and MLDP (Managed Lands Deer Program) season, I’m hearing of some exceptional bucks being harvested including an incredible 214 gross Boone and Crockett score low-fenced buck from La Salle County,” said Cain, in a TPWD news release.

“I’ve talked to a number of hunters and landowners who have been scouting at their lease or hunting property for the upcoming general season and are reporting good antler quality as well. I think hunter excitement is high this season and hunters have lots to look forward to.”

Indeed they do, because from all appearances heading into this weekend’s opening bell for the state’s 2019-20 general season — Nov. 2-Jan. 5 for North Texas and Nov. 2-Jan. 19 in South Texas — the upcoming deer hunting campaign appears to be ready to go big once again.

But in a state with the kind of deer hunting like Texas has year in and year out, what else would you expect?