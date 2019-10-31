I have to take a few lashes for dropping the ball. As you know from my past years of writing, I feel very strongly about our military. This year Jerry Dorsey has had a few medical problems but it didn’t slow him down much.

I just remembered last week that this Friday at the VFW Lake Side Post 7873 the yearly hosting of soldiers and other military personal from several bases are going to be at the Post Friday night. They will be here for the annual weekend of eating, meeting people who come out to the Post Friday night and going fishing Saturday with many Texoma guides who probably cancelled a trip to provide boats and gear for this yearly event.

I just overlooked this event and didn’t help as much as I have in the past. I’ll try to find out what guides helped out and who the major donors were and mention them in next week’s article with a great big thank you. Now, from Jerry’s last Facebook posting he had enough boats and since I haven’t heard from him, I guess he does.

This event will kick off about 7 p.m. Friday. The troops are supposed to start arriving about that time so if you want to come out and be there to welcome them that’s your target time. The Post will be selling great hamburgers if you want to come out and eat. The one thing I’d like to ask of Texomaland people who can is donate some money to Jerry to help pay for gas for the guides and other expenses.

You can donate Friday night to a VFW Post member or the bartenders — just make sure they know what it’s for. They will see Jerry gets it, or they will point out Jerry for you. Any amount you can donate will be appreciated. Come out and visit with these guys and girls from the military. I’ll be there; hope to see you. Questions or to make a donation you can call Jerry at 903-786-3981.

Monday night I called my fishing pal Charlie about going fishing Tuesday. We kid each other about the weather guessers. He said his told him it was going to be cold, windy with rain and he believed he would stay home. I told him my weather man said it would be shorts and sunscreen weather; he still passed.

Tuesday, I got up dressed in warmer garments than shorts and took Ginger for her morning ride. It was cool but not cold and the wind wasn’t blowing very hard. Now and then a little mist would hit the cart’s windshield. Back at the house I told Susan I was going fishing. She said to put another log on the fire before I felt and get back early enough to move the plants into the greenhouse.

I said I’ll be back before noon and move them. I was and did. Ginger and her are the bosses.

I hooked up and launched. I took off and dressed as I was it wasn’t bad at all. As I left our cove, I could see one boat and a flock of gulls toward the back of Little Mineral. Not after stripers, I headed out toward the big water. Once out in the open the waves were bigger but still not bad.

My first stop was a rocky bank with the wind blowing in. I was throwing a Heddon Baby Zara Spook as the shad are about the same size. I hooked up with a fish got it to the boat and let a striper go. I caught a couple more.

Still fishing that bank as I turned a corner something hit my Spook thinking it was another Silver fish, I played around with it. Then it came to the top and jumped it was a nice Kentucky.

Releasing it not long after I got another bite, I set the hook and another bass about the same size did a surface dance. I got it in and let it go. My trolling motor seemed to be working harder. I went and turned on the bilge pump and a big stream of water begin to be pumped. Running to the back I raised the lid and water was halfway up on my batteries.

Seems like the last time I was out I opened the drain valve to drain the live wells. Well anything that lets water out will let it in. Took a while after I closed the valves but the water was pumped out.

Making a move I caught another bass and a couple of small stripers. It was 11 a.m. so I headed in. I stopped off at one more place as I saw birds and shad working and fish breaking. Thinking stripers but wanting to throw anyway, I made a long cast with a Jig Head with a 3 inch YUM Pulse White Swim bait. It hit the water and I made a few turns and I got clobbered.

It was a bass and after some jumping and splashing, I put a nice chunk in the boat and released it. Two casts later I had another good bass. Then I got a striper. Seeing shad scatter and a swirl in the water I threw over to it, made one turn and something big headed off with my lure.

I got whatever it was turned under a walkway and all at once that picture of the year came sailing at least two feet out of the water. It was a smallmouth I’m guessing was between 5-6 pounds. It came out of the water with its entire side facing me. It was a picture of the year.

All my fish were handled by my Temple Fork Outfitters Medium Action Rod with no problem. I came home, put the boat nose up in its garage, put a fan in the battery box and let it dry. Then with the girls watching and Susan pointing I moved plants into the greenhouse. Since then I’ve hung around the fireplace. With the forecast and a busy weekend coming up I’ll put off going fishing till next Monday.

Gunter goes to Henrietta Friday night. I’m predicting that after the close call two weeks ago with the horses, the Tigers are going to come out mad and win by 30 if the Coach lets them go. Then with one more win next week we have reached the playoffs. Go Tigers.