‘Twas the night before deer season all across the state, and expectations are high as the opening bell arrives for the 2019-20 general season here in Texas.

In the state’s North Zone, season dates are Nov. 2-Jan. 5. Down in the South Zone, they run from Nov. 2-Jan. 19. And here in Grayson County and Collin County to the south, general season dates are Nov. 2-Jan. 5 with the means and method of take restricted to legal archery and crossbow gear only.

Regardless of where you’re hunting this weekend between the Red River and the Rio Grande, prospects are good thanks in part to the sub-freezing morning lows experienced yesterday on Halloween and today on Nov. 1.

Because of the weatherman’s cooperation, hunters in many portions of the state are expecting plenty of big antlered treats this weekend and fewer tricks as the law comes off another edition of the Texas deer hunting campaign.

Up North where temps bottomed out in the upper 20s, down in the central reaches of the state where they fell into the low 30s, and even in South Texas where morning lows were unusually chilly late this week, there are plenty of deer ready to roam the state’s woodlots, prickly pear and mesquite flats, and brush choked senderos.

Thanks to the estimated 5.3 million deer currently found statewide, not to mention superb habitat, fawn production, and antler growth, the upcoming general deer season appears to be sitting on all systems go.

Whether it’s meat for the freezer, antlers for the wall, or perhaps both, Alan Cain, the deer program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a news release that he expects a good deer season.

“Good fawn production this year should help maintain the overall population and provide an abundance of deer for hunters to pursue,” said Cain.

“We’ve seen a slow but steady growth in the statewide population over the last 15 years, particularly in areas such as the Hill Country, Oak Prairies and portions of the Cross Timbers,” he added. “As a result of the growing population, we’ve expanded hunting season opportunities in the last several years, including a couple of changes to the antlerless season in 2019.”

While none of those antlerless season changes will affect deer hunters up here in the Red River Valley, the chilly weather this week may be just what the doctor ordered. Cain noted that the weather could indeed jump start deer movement this weekend, something that the TPWD news release called slow during October’s early archery season thanks to the recent warm temperatures.

According to the TPWD head deer biologist, hunting conditions typically improve with cooler temperatures. With cool weather kicking off the 2019-20 general season this weekend, the biologist predicts that Texas hunters can expect an above average year across the Lone Star State in terms of antler quality, deer numbers, and overall harvest.

While there is concern over such things as the state’s growing number of chronic wasting disease positive animals (Editor’s Note: Be sure and check TPWD regulations concerning CWD zones, testing requirements, and carcass movement restrictions), for the most part, the news is good yet again as hunters look forward to the 2019-20 deer season across Texas.

The woodsy fun all starts this weekend, and before deer season has run its course a couple of months from now, the 2019-20 general deer hunting campaign across Texas promises to deliver what could be a magical few weeks of hunting action.

So grab your license, grab your rifle or bow, and get out into the woods, because this upcoming version of a Texas deer season is likely to be a good one, from the opening bell on Saturday morning all the way to the January buzzer.