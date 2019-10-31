It was exactly what the Bearcats needed.

After a month without a victory, Sherman got back in the win column and not a moment too soon. Time was starting to run out but as long as the team could find success over the final three weeks, the sand in the hourglass would still be on their side.

And the all-around performance against Wylie East was just what they needed.

“Kids played well. Very happy with the way we played,” Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said. “Very happy with certain things that took place.”

The biggest thing that took place was the Bearcats (4-4, 1-3) were able to turn their match-up against West Mesquite (2-6, 2-2) in District 7-5A (I) action at Hanby Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday into the biggest game of the season.

If West Mesquite wins, it will eliminate Sherman from the playoff race. The Wranglers could clinch the last spot with a win and if Texas High loses against Wylie East, otherwise the final playoff berth would be a winner-take all between the two schools to close out the season.

The Bearcats are fully intent on keeping that from happening and will stay alive with a win going into their final contest against John Tyler, an opponent they would need to beat and have Texas High beat West Mesquite to put the three schools into a three-way tie.

Of course the must-win game this week follows what was a must-win scenario last week. And the Bearcats passed that test with flying colors in a 42-14 decision against Wylie East.

In a game that got off to a bit of a slow start thanks to the rainy conditions, Sherman held a 14-7 lead at half-time that ballooned to 35-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Mike Brown finished with 23 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns, Tate Bethel scored twice on the ground and completed 14-of-19 passes for 131 yards with an interception and Jacoby Hunt led the way with four catches for 46 yards.

“We were able to run the ball. Made some changes up front, moved some people around. It’s the same people, we just moved them to a different spot,” Martinez said. “Love it when Mike Brown runs. I bet the record’s pretty good when Mike Brown has 100 yards. And he had 200 in this one.”

The Bearcat defense was up to the challenge as well. Wylie East managed just 176 yards, including 25 carries for 19 yards, had only nine first downs and was stopped twice when the Raiders went for it on fourth down.

Gage Smith picked off a pair of passes and was close to snagging two more.

“Gage had a really good understanding of their tendencies,” Martinez said. “He studied. Talk about a kids that knows the game.”

Following the win over the Raiders, the Wranglers are next up on the checklist if Sherman is going to earn a third consecutive playoff appearance.

After starting the season 0-4, West Mesquite finds itself all alone in fourth place and controlling the fourth playoff spot with two games remaining.

The Wranglers did have a strong non-conference schedule — Hutto, Lancaster and Denton Ryan are a combined 21-2 — to go with 6A Timber Creek, which is 3-5 and nipped West Mesquite 34-31.

When West Mesquite entered district play, it earned a 37-14 win over Wylie East before a close loss to John Tyler, 39-36, and a 56-34 setback to McKinney North.

Then last Friday the Wranglers pulled off a 31-17 victory over Mesquite Poteet to hand the Pirates their first district loss.

Kevin Jennings threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns, Nicolas Walton had four catches for 51 yards and a TD and West Mesquite picked off three passes with Jose Torres returning his interception for a touchdown.

It certainly helped the Wranglers that Poteet running back Seth McGowan, who is committed to Oklahoma, did not play.

West Mesquite is led by Texas commit Ty Jordan, who has 417 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 carries and also leads the team with 38 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns so far in his senior season.

“He’s in the slot (when not in the backfield),” Martinez said. “Just get it to him in space and see what he can do.”

Jennings has completed 107-of-178 passes for 1,331 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

After Jordan, the passing attack is spread pretty evenly. D’Erian Mitchell has 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Little is at eight catches for 130 yards, Elijah Kover has made 11 receptions for 113 yards and two other Wranglers have over 100 yards and two more are close to the century mark.

“Off the heels of a big win over Mesquite Poteet, a team they hadn’t beaten in seven years,” Martinez said. “We’ve got a great opportunity. Let’s go play.”