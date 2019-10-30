Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at West Mesquite

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: E.H. Hanby Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 4-4, 1-3; West Mesquite 2-6, 2-2

Last week: Sherman won 42-14 against Wylie East; West Mesquite won 31-17 against Mesquite Poteet

Series: Series tied 2-2

Last season: West Mesquite won 33-27

Players to watch: Sherman: QB Tate Bethel, DB Jeffery Banks; West Mesquite: RB Ty-Coreous Jordan, DB Jay Wynn

Notable: Sherman would be eliminated from the playoff chase with a loss … Bearcat running back Mike Brown surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards last week … West Mesquite would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Texas High loss to Wylie East.

Denison at Lovejoy

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Leopard Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 6-2, 5-1; Lovejoy 6-2, 5-1

Last week: Denison won 28-21 against Frisco Memorial; Lovejoy won 28-26 against Lake Dallas

Series: Lovejoy leads 5-0

Last season: Lovejoy won 23-13

Players to watch: Denison: RB Jadarian Price, DL Jakalen Fields; Lovejoy: QB Ralph Rucker, LB Austin King

Notable: Denison will clinch a playoff spot with a victory … Last week the Jackets ran for 323 yards, the fifth time this season the team has had at least 300 rushing yards in a game … Lovejoy has already clinched a playoff spot and part of the four-way tie with Denison, Frisco and Braswell for first place with two games remaining.

Whitesboro at Ponder

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Ponder Field

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 4-4, 2-2; Ponder 3-6, 1-4

Last week: Whitesboro did not play; Ponder lost 68-6 against Brock

Series: Whitesboro leads 3-0

Last season: Whitesboro won Ponder 48-0

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Devon Price, DL Markos Morales; Ponder: RB Terrance Clark, LB Cameron Carroll

Notable: Whitesboro has scored at least 48 points in all three meetings … The Bearcats can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Paradise loss to Bowie … Ponder has the district bye to finish the season so this is the Lions’ final game. A loss and the Lions will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Van Alstyne at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Van Alstyne 4-4, 3-1: Howe 3-6, 2-3

Last week: Van Alstyne did not play; Howe lost 20-14 against Commerce

Series: Van Alstyne leads 37-17-2

Last season: Van Alstyne won 60-0

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: QB Tymothe Rosenthal, LB Jaden Mahan; Howe: QB Austin Haley, LB J.C. Helpenstell

Notable: Van Alstyne has won 12 straight in the series, dating back to the last Howe victory in 2000 … The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a win … Howe has the district bye to finish the season and this is the Bulldogs’ final game. Howe has to win to have a chance at the playoffs.

Gunter at Henrietta

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 7-1, 4-0; Henrietta 5-4, 3-2

Last week: Gunter did not play; Henrietta lost 49-6 against City View

Series: Gunter leads 3-0

Last season: Gunter won 50-0

Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DL Colton Mercer; Henrietta: QB Jonah Lyde, DB Garret Jackson

Notable: Gunter will clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a victory … The 27 points the Tigers allowed to City View in their last game were the most in a district contest since 28 to S&S in 2013 … Henrietta would clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Whitewright at Bells

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Whitewright 4-4, 1-3; Bells 5-3, 4-0

Last week: Whitewright lost 41-34 against Leonard; Bells won 33-14 against Blue Ridge

Series: Whitewright leads 48-15-2

Last season: Bells won 40-17

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Trevor McCartney, DL Brandon Woods; Bells: RB Wrangler Priest, DB Keaton High

Notable: Bells will clinch the district championship with a win, which would be the program’s seventh overall and first since 1996 … Whitewright would be eliminated from the playoff race with a loss and a Cooper win … Bells extended its school record by earning its sixth straight postseason berth.

Collinsville at Celeste

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Blue Devil Stadium

Records: Collinsville 3-5, 0-2; Celeste 2-7, 1-2

Last week: Collinsville did not play; Celeste won 14-6 against Tom Bean

Series: Celeste leads 16-8

Last season: Collinsville won 22-19

Players to watch: Collinsville: RB Trey Shelby, LB Jake Boswell; Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, LB Bryce Jurca

Notable: Collinsville would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss and a Trenton win over Tom Bean … The Pirates have scored 14 points or fewer in five of their games … The only winning seasons Celeste has had since 2003 are 2008, 2017 and 2018.

Tom Bean at Trenton

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Tom Bean 3-5, 1-1; Trenton 4-3, 1-1

Last week: Tom Bean lost 14-6 against Celeste; Trenton lost 35-0 against Valley View

Series: Tom Bean leads 3-1

Last season: Tom Bean won 52-6

Players to watch: Tom Bean: ATH Caleb Higgs, DB Bryce Clark; Trenton: QB Christian Verde, LB Hagen Moore

Notable: The winner will clinch a playoff spot. Tom Bean could clinch with a loss and a Collinsville loss to Celeste … The Tomcats are seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2003-04 … Since restarting football with the 2012 season, this is the most wins by Trenton, which was 3-7 last year and in 2015. The last time they won five games in an 11-man season was in 1933.

Tioga at Cumby

What: District 9-2A (II)

Where: Trojan Stadium

Records: Tioga 3-5, 1-1; Cumby 5-3, 0-1

Last week: Tioga lost 50-6 against Muenster; Cumby did not play

Series: Cumby leads 1-0

Last season: Cumby won 40-8

Players to watch: Tioga: QB Caleb McKinney, DL Austin Sotelo; Cumby: QB Cameron Scott, LB Colby Lindsey

Notable: Tioga would clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a victory … This is the Bulldogs’ final game because they have a bye next week due to Campbell dropping down to independent six-man status between last season and the start of this one … This is the fourth straight season Cumby has made the playoffs.