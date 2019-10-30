When the Yellow Jackets look at the standings, there is no one above them. But there are three other teams on equal footing and that is what is going to make the final two weeks of the season mean everything.

“The goal that the kids set was to be a district champion and it’s right there. This is where they want to be,” Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. “If you had told them before the season, they would have taken it.”

Now as the Yellow Jackets find themselves in a favorable position, they will look to take advantage as Denison (6-2, 5-1) travels to Lovejoy (6-2, 5-1) with plenty at stake in a District 7-5A (II) showdown at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Both teams are part of the four-way tie in first place with Frisco and Denton Braswell. But the Yellow Jackets are the odd team out in this sense — they are the only one that hasn’t clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining.

The reason is the lurking nature of defending district champ Frisco Reedy. Because Denison came up just short, 35-32, against Reedy, the Lions hold the tie-breaker over the Jackets should they tie in the standings.

Reedy is sitting at 4-3 and has the district bye this week before finishing against Princeton. So all Denison needs is a win against the Leopards or a win at home against Denton Braswell next week to earn the final playoff berth up for grabs. The Jackets would also get in if Reedy lost to Princeton.

But Denison is also playing for a home playoff game as one of the top two teams in the standings, as well as a chance to get the top seed for the postseason — which it can do by winning out.

“We’re going to take every week as it comes and get as better as we can and play as long as we can,” Rogers said.

The Jackets had hold off a one-win Frisco Memorial squad, 28-21, in some rainy conditions last Friday. Despite 457 total yards — 323 on the ground — the game was tied at seven at half-time and Denison led 21-14 going to the fourth quarter.

Asa Osbourn had 19 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown and also caught a TD pass, Caleb Heavner ran 15 times for 113 yards and a TD and threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Jadarian Price had 23 carries for 148 yards and Zaelin Wimbish had three catches for 103 yards and a score.

“We looked at the good things and emphasized that and moved on. We’re focused on Lovejoy,” Rogers said. “Sometimes you forget the other team is trying to win too, regardless of the record. It wasn’t a clean game. Sometimes you’re going to have a game like that. At the end of the day, it was a win.”

Lovejoy comes into the match-up with the same after after opening the season with a 13-10 loss against Colleyville Heritage before a win over Sulphur Springs.

The lone district defeat came the same week Denison suffered the loss to Reedy. Lovejoy’s was a touch more painful as it was a 59-51 setback in triple overtime against Denton Braswell.

The Leopards do close the season against Frisco, which means there will be plenty of scoreboard watching since the top four will face each other with the district championship up for grabs.

Lovejoy comes into the match-up on a four-game winning streak, just like the Jackets, that includes a 20-19 win over Reedy and, just like the Jackets, a near upset last Friday by hanging on for a 28-26 win over Lake Dallas.

The Leopards had a 28-14 half-time lead and were held scoreless in the second half. Lovejoy held its two-touchdown advantage through the third quarter before Lake Dallas scored twice.

A missed PAT on the first score forced the Falcons to go for two when they found the end zone in the final two minutes and Lovejoy stopped the conversion to avoid going to overtime.

R.W. Rucker completed 14-of-21 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also running 14 times for 76 yards and two scores. Noah Naidoo added 19 carries for 69 yards, Reid Westervelt finished with three catches for 54 yards and a TD and Luke Mayfield added four catches for 40 yards and a score.

For the season, Rucker has been the main catalyst for the offense. He has completed 123-of-194 passes for 1,542 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions and also leads the Leopards with 131 carries for 814 yards and eight touchdowns.

Naidoo had 114 carries for 494 yards and a TD while Austin King has scored four times among his 19 carries.

The top two receiving threats are Westervelt, who has 33 catches for 561 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Mayfield, who isn’t that far behind with 38 grabs for 462 yards and nine touchdowns. Bo Allen has four TD receptions on 14 catches.

“O-line, d-line is big as usual. They don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Rogers said. “Quarterback was their starting free safety last year and I though was one of the best safeties in the district. He’s a really good athlete.”